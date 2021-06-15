The Legend of Zelda’s first musou add-on content includes a new character and more weapons.

The Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 has reserved its final leg for everything related to the Zelda universe. And that includes Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, the successful musou of the saga that debuted in 2020, and will receive shortly. the first big DLC of your Expansion Pass. As soon as June 18, to be exact.

The first major expansion of the game, titled ‘The Ancestral Heartbeat’, will be available this week with new types of weapons, challenging enemies, and a very fun novelty that you will have already seen in its presentation trailer. Yes, you can handle one of the guardians from Breath of the Wild, as the ‘battle guardian’ is the new character in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm.

For his part, and as was already known, the second DLC of the Expansion Pass of the game will arrive in November. Titled ‘The Keeper of Memories’, this content will add new character vignettes, new scenarios, new abilities for existing characters, and one more character for the game.

This has not been the only news about The legend of zelda at the Nintendo conference of E3 2021, which also gave us the announcement of the new Zelda Game and Watch. And, of course, we are not forgetting the first gameplay trailer for Breath of the Wild 2. Outside of Hyrule, the Big N has also announced Metroid Dread, a new 2D adventure for Switch.

