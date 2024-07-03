The murder of the presenter Martha Paola Salcedo Last Saturday, June 29, caused a stir in Mexico, as the woman She was recognized in the football world for her role as a host of sports programs. In addition, he had family relationships with personalities in the environment; he was sister of Cruz Azul footballer Carlos Salcedo and ex-partner of Nicolás Vikonis.

According to the criteria of

According to initial hypotheses, Salcedo, who had also gained an audience on social media as a content creator, She was in the company of her four-year-old son at the time when she was attacked by a man carrying a firearm.

Mother and son were in the State of Mexico, hanging out near the Bardum circus. Salcedo was shot several times while talking on her cell phone, next to the vehicle she was traveling in. Although she was taken to an emergency medical center, she died due to the severity of her injuries.

“The woman left the interior of a circus to answer a phone call. When she was outside and approached the white van in which she was supposedly travelling, she was the victim of a direct attack from another vehicle, whose occupants fled,” says the authorities’ report on the account of witnesses of the incident.

The hypotheses of the attack against him

Share Paola Salcedo Photo:Paola Salcedo

The Mexican press and sports personalities have lamented the death of Paola Salcedo. Due to the media coverage of the case, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) confirmed the first announcement about her violent death.

Local journalists initially reported that the 29-year-old woman’s companions drove her to a medical center in a private vehicle, which would have prevented the collection of evidence at the site. In addition, It was reported that his death had occurred in the middle of a theft.

However, due to the brutality of the attack, other approaches arose. Among them, a Possible case of murder, a direct attack against the presenter and mother of a four-year-old boy, son of soccer player Nicolás Vikonis, who played with the Colombian team Millonarios.

Added to this are versions from Mexican media, which speak of differences that the presenter and public relations officer may have had with a coworkerwith whom he would have shared a set. However, this hypothesis lacks support and the authorities have not made any statements involving this subject.

Paola Salcedo Photo:Paola Salcedo Share

Amid the media hype that his death has caused, some people familiar with his career and that of his close friends, who play in football, They recalled that years ago the woman had problems with her brother and her father.

The influencer’s followers have raised concerns on social media, calling for a thorough investigation into the attack and the capture of the killers, as well as for statements from her acquaintances or companions on the night of her death to be collected.

In this regard, investigators have not issued any statement and have kept the case confidential, which is still under investigation. In addition, authorities are working to capture those responsible for her death, who were traveling in a car on the fateful night of June 29.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS