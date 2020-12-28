Christmas – a festival that is also there to ask for forgiveness. This was done by the Archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, who is under powerful criticism. He addressed the believers in a personal statement – as part of the Christmas mass in the cathedral, but at the end of it – saying that he had added a “burden” to them about Corona. For this he asked forgiveness.

Humility comes before the fall. It is, of course, about dealing with abuse in the diocese. And about the fact that the cardinal himself commissioned an expert opinion from a Munich law firm, which is available but is not published. Legal objections have been made, which Woelki follows. So far.

The allegations, which remained unspoken in the cathedral and still reverberate, also involve the Archbishop of Cologne personally. It is about a clergyman who has since died and who allegedly did sexual violence to a kindergarten child in the 1970s. He was personally close to Woelki. He should not have reported the allegations against the pastor to the Vatican as prescribed.

The community has therefore already reported indignantly and in writing demanded Woelki’s resignation as cardinal and archbishop; those affected have also expressed themselves publicly.

Bitter waiting time for those affected

The Vatican is now supposed to check for misconduct, Woelki wants that himself. Like the Archbishop of Hamburg, Stefan Heße, the allegations of incorrect handling of abuse allegations from his time as Cologne’s former personnel manager. But months will pass until then. Too long for those affected, too long for all believers.

Christmas, a festival of hope: two years ago, Cardinal Woelki said in the church, Cardinal Woelki said that he would use all available means to clear up events and also to name those responsible. He continues to stand by that. This word binds him, now again.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

That is why the Vatican, and indeed the entire Catholic world after Cologne, is looking to one of its most important dioceses, the “Rome of the North”: because Woelki’s handling of the issue of abuse does not only have national effects. The transparency promised by the Pope and the promise of the cardinal must be kept.

Rainer Maria Woelki cannot hope for patience. He has to reveal everything, publish everything, as soon as possible. Especially since no one can release him from his promise. He gave it, in his world, before God, on a holy occasion for the church. If the word is not followed by action, it is hypocritical. But hypocrisy is not forgiven.