People who worry excessively about their health tend to die sooner than those who don't, according to a study. recent study Made in Sweden. It seems strange that hypochondriacs who, by definition, worry but are not actually sick, enjoy a shorter life expectancy than the rest of us, right?

Before delving into the reasons, it is worth stopping at the terminology. Since the term “hypochondriac” is becoming pejorative, we medical professionals prefer to talk about illness anxiety disorder.

More information

We can define it as a mental health disorder characterized by a excessive concern about health, often with the unfounded belief that a serious illness exists. Sometimes it is associated with frequent visits to the doctor, while other times it involves avoiding them altogether for fear of being diagnosed with a fatal illness.

Illness anxiety disorder causes the affected person to spend excessive time worrying and visiting clinics and hospitals. In addition to stigmatizing those who suffer from it, it is quite costly for healthcare systemsdue to the time and diagnostic resources it consumes uselessly.

As for health professionals, usually overworked, they would prefer to dedicate their time to treating people with “real diseases.” That is why it is not strange that they have a behavior derogatory when receiving these patients.

Suicide cases increase

A team of Swedish researchers followed about 42,000 people – of which 1,000 suffered from illness anxiety. over two decades. During that period, they found that people with the disorder had a higher risk of death. Furthermore, the risk of death increased from both natural and unnatural causes.

How are these curious results explained? Does it mean that, perhaps, something bad does happen to people with hypochondria?

Analyzing the results in greater depth, the researchers detected that people who died of natural causes had higher mortality from cardiovascular, respiratory and unknown causes. Curiously, they did not show an increase in mortality from cancer, despite the fact that cancer anxiety is widespread in this population.

On the other hand, the main cause of unnatural death in the illness anxiety disorder cohort was suicide, with an increase of at least four times compared to the rest of the subjects.

More psychiatric disorders, depression, addictions and suicide

This disorder is known to be closely related to psychiatric disorders. Since the risk of suicide increases with psychiatric illnesses, this finding seems quite reasonable. Add to that the fact that people with hypochondria can feel stigmatized and disregarded, and it follows that this can contribute to anxiety and depression, which in some cases ultimately leads to suicide.

The increased risk of death from natural causes seems less easy to explain. There may be lifestyle factors. Without going any further, the consumption of alcohol, tobacco and drugs is More frequently in anxious people and those who suffer from a psychiatric disorder. Given that these addictions can limit longevity, perhaps their presence explains, in part, the increased mortality from illness anxiety disorder.

We also know that this problem is more common in those who have had a family member with a serious illness. Considering that many serious diseases have a genetic component, it could be that life expectancy is shortened by “defective” genes.

What can we learn?

Health professionals should be alert to the possible underlying health problems of apparently hypochondriac patients and listen to them more carefully. When we look down on our patients, we can often come off badly.

At this point, the case of the French novelist can serve as an example. Marcel Proust. His biographers often describe Proust as a hypochondriac, although he died in 1922 at the age of 51, when the The life expectancy of a Frenchman at that time was 63 years.

Throughout his life, he reported suffering numerous gastrointestinal symptoms, such as a feeling of fullness, bloating and vomiting. But the doctors who treated him found nothing wrong.

However, what he described agrees with the gastroparesis. This is a disorder in which the motility of the stomach is reduced, which empties more slowly than it should and becomes overfilled. This can cause vomiting and with it the risk of inhaling the vomit, leading to aspiration pneumonia. Well, it is precisely known that Proust died from complications of pneumonia. Chance?

Finally, a warning: writing about this disorder can be quite risky. The French playwright Molière wrote The Malade Imaginaire (The imaginary invalid), a play about a hypochondriac named Argan who tries to get his daughter to marry a doctor to reduce his medical bills. Molière died in fourth performance of his work. If you mock hypochondriacs, do so at your own risk.

Stephen Hughes is a Senior Lecturer in Medicine at Anglia Ruskin University in Chelmsford, UK.

This article was originally published in The Conversation.

You can follow EL PAÍS Health and Wellbeing in Facebook, x and instagram.