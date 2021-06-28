A new mouse has recently been added to the HyperX Pulsefire series, theHyperX Pulsefire Haste, a model that features a honeycomb design with hexagonal cells that allows it to be light, but also robust. We tried it and in this review we will analyze the various features of the mouse, starting with the contents of the package. We are talking about a mouse compatible with PC, Xbox One and PS4, therefore also usable with consoles, but let’s try to understand what Pulsefire Haste offers on paper and in practice.

Package contents

The packaging is in the usual HyperX style, simple and with the predominant red and white colors. Inside we find the mouse with the cable (which cannot be disconnected), some spare skates and some grip tapes, which can be attached to the mouse at various points for greater grip. As seen also for other products of this brand, the packaging is therefore essential and has no particularities in style or content, even if here we have the tapes for the grip and the spare skates which are an appreciated addition.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: Ergonomics and performance

The Pulsefire Haste is a symmetrical mouse, can therefore be used safely by both right-handed and left-handed, even if the side buttons are arranged on the left and can therefore be more easily reached by those who use the peripheral with their right hand and then find themselves operating them with their thumb. The positioning of the keys allows natural pressure, no effort is needed to reach them, and they also take advantage of the technology “split-button”Which offers a uniform tactile response, whatever the area of ​​the key pressed, therefore the most decisive pressures are detected as well as the lightest ones.

The mouse is extremely light, weighing 59 grams if we do not consider the cable and 80 grams if we also consider the latter. Speaking of cable, the one mounted on the PulseFire Haste is the HyperFlex USB cable, a new version that is not present on any other peripheral in the series, made of Paracord, a material that allows you to have a high degree of freedom in movements thanks to its flexibility and lightness that reduce tension and resistance. Personally I did not have a good impression about this cable when I first saw it, it seemed to me of poor quality, but in use I must admit that it is as if it was not there, it is really very light and does not hinder movement at all, really great.

The sensor is a Pixart 3335 which does its job very well, I stressed the mouse with long gaming sessions, using it especially in first person shooter and very often on Valorant, the FPS produced by Riot Games, and I must say that the movements were always very fluid and precise. All this is thanks to the sensor, but also to the pads made of pure PTFE, which allow the mouse to glide very smoothly. Up to 16,000 DPI are natively supported, while the polling frequency is 1000 Hz.

The left and right button mounted switches are gods TTC Golden micro dustproof, the tactile feedback is very good and according to what has been declared they are also very long-lived, in fact we are talking about a nominal resistance of 60 million clicks. There is also an anti-dust coating, in my opinion essential with the honeycomb design adopted by the Pulsefire Haste.

The general ergonomics are still very good, the hand does not get tired and is easily usable by both those with large hands and those with smaller ones, I also really liked the groove on the two main left and right buttons, which allow to place your fingers on them with precision and prevent them from slipping, they also give a pleasant feeling of comfort.

There wheel it flows smoothly, but precisely, perfect for both office use and video games where precision is needed, it comes to mind when switching weapons between main and secondary in Call of Duty or other FPS. I have not encountered any problems in use, so I would say that also from this point of view the Pulsefire Haste performed very well.

Software and customization

The reference software for the Pulsefire Haste is HyperX NGENUITY, a program we are used to by now since it is the main one for all the latest devices in the house, and unfortunately also in this case it is one of the sore points of the product, as already found in other reviews. In fact, speaking of customization, I was a bit disappointed since it is impossible to freely customize the function of the side buttons, this means that you cannot assign any function to the two keys, a possibility that is often very useful to me both in play and for work, when it is perhaps extremely convenient to assign a function key on the keyboard or even a customized macro to the two keys.

It is not possible to store more than one profile on the mouse to quickly switch, but ultimately this would have been useful if the various keys could have been freely customized, while in our case it would have been an almost useless extra feature. However, I wonder if these limitations are dictated by software or hardware, because it is really a shame that this Pulsefire Haste is deprived of such important features when widespread on so many other models in the same price range.

As for theRGB lighting, this is present, but only on the sides of the wheel, a choice certainly dictated by the design of the Pulsefire Haste, but which I personally appreciated because overall the mouse is very elegant and there is just that little touch of LED that does not hurt.

Technical specifications and conclusions

Below I report the technical specifications taken from official site, just to summarize what this mouse has to offer.

Form symmetrical Sensor Pixart PAW3335 Resolution up to 16000 DPI DPI presets 400/800/1600/3200 DPI Speed 450ips Acceleration 40G Buttons 6 Left and right button switch TTC Golden micro dustproof switch Resistance of the left and right buttons 60 million clicks Effects of light RGB lighting configurable at LED level Integrated memory 1 profile Polling frequency 1.000Hz Cable type HyperFlex USB cable Connection type USB 2.0 Shoe material 100% PTFE Weight (without cable) 59g Weight (with cable) 80g Dimensions Length: 124.2mm

Height: 38.2mm

Width: 66.8mm

Cable length: 1.8m

We came to the conclusions, I have to say that I really liked the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, it is a very good choice if you are looking for a light and precise wired mouse, suitable for hands of any size. For the price range, the poor customization of the side buttons is a bit disappointing, a feature that I personally consider very important, but it also depends a lot on the use of the mouse. The user experience was overall very positive, especially thanks to the lightweight design and the quality of the switches.

If you are interested in purchasing, you can find the HyperX Pulsefire Haste mouse on Amazon for € 59.99.