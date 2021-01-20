With the arrival of PlayStation 5, it is time to renew some of the most common peripherals in the world of video games, such as these wireless headphones for gaming HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireles. And it is based on a variant of the Cloud Stinger already analyzed previously on this website, the company presents us with headphones perfectly prepared for the new Sony console and, of course, also for the previous one, as well as to be used on PC.

Here we tell you what we found after a few days of intense testing.

Specifications HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless

Controller 40mm dynamic speaker with neodymium magnets Speaker Circumaural, closed at the rear Frequency response 20 to 20,000 Hz Impedance 16 Ω Sensitivity 103 dBSPL / mW (at 1kHz) Harmonic distortion <2% Connectivity Wireless via 2.4 GHz USB dongle Drums Autonomy up to 17 hours of use Weight 244 grams Price 79.99 euros

Microphone

Element Electret condenser Polar pattern Unidirectional with noise cancellation Frequency response 50 to 18,000 Hz Sensitivity -40 dBv (0 dB = 1 V / Pa, 1 kHz)





The first thing that we liked about these headphones as soon as we unpacked them is that they present a nice white and blue finish quite different from the usual HyperX peripherals. However, these colors fit perfectly with the white PlayStation 5, and it also makes them very colorful.

Regarding the materials, we have seen that they are constructed of a consistent plastic while the headphones themselves are attached to the headband by means of a metal band internal which feels pretty consistent. A robustness that does not however prevent it from remaining quite flexible, so it helps us to comfortably adjust the headphones.

The headphones themselves come with the usual sponge of the range, quite dense and wide to surround the entire ear well. The cover is a breathable fabric with a consistent and durable appearance that did not cause us any discomfort during testing. But what really makes them comfortable is their lightness and the fact that they work without cables.

However, we can have them on for several hours without feeling any discomfort, something very positive in this type of headphones, being also compatible with users who use glasses without incurring the recurring problems of “floating glasses”.

Regarding the microphone, we can say that it complies with the general quality aspects of the rest of the product, with more than acceptable voice clarity and clarity. In addition, although we will not have a removable system, the microphone maintains a flexible arm that is quite easy to handle and orient, in addition to a fairly intuitive mute mechanism that will silence our voice when we remove it from the face by turning it on the side of the headset.

At the time of its implementation, we find some really simple steps to follow. And it is that the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless have plug and play operation that you only need to connect the USB and turn on the headphones to start enjoying using it.

On its autonomy, HyperX marks us on the packaging that the Cloud Stinger Core Wireles can withstand up to 17 hours of continuous use on a single charge. And, as we have seen, the headphones hold up perfectly until we get close to that amount of time without any problem, varying slightly depending on the volume or the use of its additional functions such as the microphone. Something that, added to its high recharge speed, which will only take a few hours to recover 100% of the battery, will allow us to maintain this peripheral always available for our games.

Regarding the distance range, in our case we have limited the tests to connectivity on a single floor and in closed spaces, reaching distances between 10 and 15 meters without problems with up to two walls without suffering any cut in the audio. Thanks to this we can go to the next room and continue to receive sound, although the moment we start adding more walls, we will begin to notice some notable cuts. As a general rule, this should not pose any problem when playing, although it will limit us to a certain extent in the additional cases of listening to music or having a conversation, and we want to move freely around the house, significantly limiting the distance of movement.

Finally, about the rest of the characteristics of the headphones, say that the helmets themselves include a power button, a volume control wheel, the USB-C connector to charge them and a led to indicate charging and pairing status. In this sense, using them to play, it seems to us a very optimal distribution, focusing on only the essentials. However, when we connect them to the PC, perhaps we may miss other extra features such as being able to pause or continue with the music we are listening to.

These HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireles fit inside a premium mid-range gaming headset. In that sense, we have analyzed their sound quality in games and as a first opinion we can say that they offer decent sound quality. On the one hand, thanks to the insulation generated by the sponges, what we hear is already somewhat soundproof. On the other, the speakers that it incorporates have a good range and power so we can hear bass, midrange and treble with good clarity, although the bass is sometimes slightly distorted and the treble does not stand out as they would in more advanced headphones. But as we say, within the range in which we are, the experience is more than satisfactory.

As for music, the response of these HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireleses is in line with what was said above. Therefore, it will depend on the type of music we listen to, but if we go to songs with a lot of bass and treble, we will enjoy it, but we will miss some frequencies that are not reached correctly.

As headsets marked as compatible for the new Sony console, we wanted to test the new spatial sound technology in console games. And it is that as we could already see in the analysis of PlayStation 5, the inclusion of the Tempest Engine chip allows us to perceive spatial sound in stereo headphones. Well, in our opinion with the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireles we can perceive the effect although, as with other headphones, it is a partial spatial sound experience. By this we mean that if you have a dedicated surround sound system, you will achieve a greater spatial sound effect.

Once we’ve spent a few hours with these Cloud Stinger Core Wireles, we can tell they are A wireless headset perfect for gaming without leaving us too much money. Their lightness and the fact that they do not have cables make them very comfortable to spend hours using them. In addition, its sound and microphone quality allow us to enjoy the sound section of games and music, as well as to be heard clearly in a voice chat.

Finally, highlight again the materials used in the headphones, with a high quality and adaptability. And it is that despite not having all the positioning options of other higher-end headphones, thanks to its flexibility we can enjoy them in total comfort.

Currently we can find the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireles signed in the brand’s web store, although for the moment under a still limited availability. Thus, these headphones are expected to arrive under the same price or a small increase over the current Cloud Stinger Core wireless, placing them at a figure close to 79.99 euros.