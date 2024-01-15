Cryptocurrencies are a risky business, but sometimes they are quite simply scams. This is the case of HyperVerse which collapsed after disappearing 1.3 billion dollars. In its period of operation (started in 2021), the company was captained by CEO Steven Reece Lewis, who seemed to be one of the greatest experts in the industry. However, the man seemed to have disappeared into thin air, but now he has been found and it turned out that it was actually him an actor paid $5,000 to play the part.

The HyperVerse project launched with a video featuring Reece Lewis along with messages of support from luminaries like Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and actor Chuck Norris (it appears these are scripts commissioned by Cameo and not actual endorsements).

The company stated that Reece Lewis he graduated from the University of Leeds and received a master's degree from Cambridge, sold a company to Adobe, launched an unnamed startup, worked at Goldman Sachs and beyond. When the investigation into HyperVerse began, Guardian Australia began contacting these institutions: none of them had heard of Reece Lewis.

Now, the man who posed as Reece Lewis has been found. His name is Stephen Harrison, an Englishman living in Thailand who said he was “shocked” to discover what HyperVerse had claimed about him.

He explains that he took the job while working as freelance presenter and commentator. Harrison said a friend of a friend approached him about an opportunity, and seeing that it was a simple presentation job, Harrison accepted.