J-POP Manga announced that the manhwa Boys' Love Hyperventilation! it will also come in a very rich one Deluxe Edition. Exclusive to comic shops, this edition will contain the volume of the work, a DVD with the animated adaptation, two collector's postcards and an exclusive booklet. We will be able to purchase this edition starting from February 14th at the launch price of €16.90.

Anyone wishing to purchase theRegular Edition you will be able to do so from the same day in all comic shops, bookshops and online stores at introductory price of €9.90.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Hyperventilation by Bboong Bbang Kkyu The highly anticipated manhwa Boy's Love by the revelation author Bboong Bbang Kkyu arrives in Italy in regular and deluxe versions From the talent of the Korean author Bboong Bbang Kkyu a long-awaited news by all BL manhwa readers arrives in Italy: J-POP Manga presents Hyperventilation! The volume arrives on shelves both in regular editionon all sales channels, and in an unmissable one deluxe editionavailable only in comic shops and which provides, attached to the volume, the DVD of theanime adaptationa exclusive booklet and two collectible postcards. During a hangout with classmates, Myeong can't take his eyes off the former class representative. Despite the time that has passed, the attraction she feels for him has remained the same, as has the awareness of having no chance. Discouraged by the engagement ring that his beloved wears on his finger, Myeong prepares to leave the evening, mistakenly believing that he has been the only one who has wanted this meeting for so long… Will the two friends manage to reveal each other other their feelings for each other? On the one hand Seonho, handsome and self-confident, on the other Myeong, with fragile health and a shy and introverted nature. As with the Taost principles of yin and yang, the two former schoolmates with opposite characters and physicalities seem destined to meet and complete each other. In a sweet dance between crossed glances and bodies that hold each other, Bboong Bbang Kkyu It tells the story of the explosion of desire and love in a highly erotic narrative. The volume is enriched by a substantial section of extra content including a character study, parts of the storyboard, an interview with the author and the two voice actors of the anime. Hyperventilation he arrives in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from February 14th in regular edition. It will be available from this date only in comic shops me too'deluxe edition. Hyperventilation – Regular Edition

Source: J-POP Manga