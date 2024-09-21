A bench shaped like a sheet becomes a symbol to inform about a little-known heart disease. new national campaign which starts today is called ‘Make room for the heart’ and has the aim of raise awareness among the general public about hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (Cmio) and give a message of hope to patients affected by it. It is a pathology that affects approximately 11 thousand people in Italy. The campaign is promoted by Bristol Myers Squibb and made with the patronage of the patients’ association Aicarm Aps (Italian Cardiomyopathy Association), Sic (Italian Cardiology Society) and Anmco (National Association of Hospital Cardiologists)The initiative is presented in Milan on the eve of the third ‘Run For Inclusion’ at the Village at the Arch of Peacewith the installation of the bench and a talk with the Aicarm President Franco Cecchiwhich aims to make citizens aware of cardiomyopathies also through patient testimonials.

“Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy is a form of cardiomyopathy, often hereditary, progressive, caused by a thickening of the walls of the heart muscle (hypertrophy). Initially it can be well tolerated, but it can also have very serious consequences such as shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations and even fainting – explains Cecchi – The diagnosis is a moment that often upsets those affected and their families. Patients with obstructive HCM are often limited in their daily activities, such as climbing stairs or taking a walk. A life that seems more like sitting and watching than living. This is why as Aicarm we have decided to support this campaign to make everyone understand the impact of this disease”.

“It is with this aspiration that ‘Make room for the heart’ was born. The symbol of this project is a bench in the shape of a sheet, an installation that brings a message of hope and encourages people to live a normal life. Because science does not stop – underlines Regina Vasiliou, General Manager of Bristol Myers Squibb Italia – Our company has always promoted correct information among its priorities. The Cmio has a great impact on the quality of life of many people and with this initiative we want to contribute to increasing their knowledge”.

The ‘Make room for the heart’ campaign starts today in Milan and will continue in the coming months with the ‘Make room for the heart talk’ events that will give patients the opportunity to share experiences and receive emotional support. For more information on the campaign and on hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy: ww.cmio.it.