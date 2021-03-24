Healthy habits, including physical exercise, are key in the prevention of hypertension, but also essential in the treatment. For the first time, a medical guide offers individualized recommendations on what type of activity to do based on the level of blood pressure.

Hypertension is one of the main risk factors for heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. In the world, one in four heart attacks It is caused by high blood pressure and it is estimated that by 2025, about 60% of the world’s population will have hypertension. In Argentina, at least one in three adults have blood pressure above 14/9 and more than half of them are not well controlled.

Although it is widely accepted that exercise lowers blood pressure, until now the recommendations focused on the amount of exercise per week, without considering the initial level of blood pressure of each person.

140/90 is the upper limit beyond which a person is considered to have hypertension.

Pioneering consensus

The first personalized advice on the most effective exercise to lower blood pressure was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

This consensus document used for the first time a highest quality evidence analysis to produce a detailed guide on how to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, high normal blood pressure, and normal blood pressure.

“The goal of the recommendations for all three groups is primarily to lower blood pressure,” said first author Professor Henner Hanssen of the University of Basel, Switzerland. “Ultimately, through lowering blood pressure, we can lower the risk of heart attack, stroke, and death from cardiovascular disease, living like this for more years in good health“.

Strength training. Photo Shutterstock.

Tell me your pressure and I will tell you the exercise

For each of the three groups, the document describes the priority of exercise to reduce blood pressure, followed by alternatives that still achieve the reduction, but to a lesser extent.

For the people with hypertension (blood pressure of at least 140/90 mmHg), aerobic exercise is the most effective method. This includes activities like walking, running, biking, or swimming. “In people with hypertension, the reduction in blood pressure that can be achieved with aerobic exercise is the same, or even slightly more, than taking a single antihypertensive drug,” said Professor Hanssen.

In those with high normal blood pressure (130-139 / 85-89 mmHg), dynamic resistance training ranks first. This refers to strength training that generally involves at least six large muscle groups where muscle contraction produces movement, for example weightlifting, squats, and push-ups.

People with normal blood pressure (less than 130/84 mmHg) benefit more from isometric resistance training (which activates a muscle or group of muscles while holding a specific posture for a specific time, for example the plank). This involves static contraction of the muscles, for example the grip exercise.

“People with normal blood pressure, but who are at higher risk of developing hypertension, may be particularly motivated to keep their blood pressure low,” Hanssen said.

Isometric exercises. Photo Shutterstock.

Obese people are very likely to develop high blood pressure if obesity persists over the years. Healthy people with a hypertensive father are also at risk for developing high blood pressure, as are women who had high blood pressure during pregnancy (gestational hypertension). People in these groups can postpone or even prevent hypertension by exercising, “encouraged the specialist.

And he cautioned that regular physical activity should be done to maintain the benefits. “For most exercises, the blood pressure lowering effect lasts about 24 hours, similar to medication, so it is better to be active every day, if possible, “he concluded.