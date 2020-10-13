Hypertension is a condition when the blood is flowing with a lot of force against the walls of your veins in the body. Usually when the blood pressure is more than 140/90, this condition is classified as hypertension. When blood pressure rises above 180/120, this condition is considered very fatal. Hypertension is also known as high blood pressure.

There are usually no initial signs of high pressure. But when a person starts having this problem, he should do his regular checkup and talk to the doctor about his health. Because if this problem is ignored for a long time then it can also cause heart stroke and heart attack.

Main causes of hypertension

– When fat starts accumulating in the body, the blood flow is obstructed. Also, oxygen does not reach every cell of the body properly.

In this way, due to obesity, such conditions start to form in your body that the pressure on your heart increases. It starts with your heart’s arteries.

Due to high blood pressure

– People whose lifestyle is very lazy, usually they also have to face the problem of hypertension. Because in this situation the heart has to work very hard to pump. Which creates hypertension conditions.

Hypertension is more common in people who consume tobacco, alcohol, cigarettes. By eating tobacco, the arteries of the heart, ie the arteries begin to lose their suppleness and become thick and hard. It has a bad effect on blood flow.

-The lipid that is found in the wine begins to freeze in your arteries, which impedes the flow of both blood and oxygen, and hypertension makes you vulnerable.

Hypertension is a problem in these diseases

– People who have a lot of stress in their life or those who have a anxious tendency, have to face the problem of hypertension.

Sugar patients and people suffering from kidney disease may also face hypertension.

Many times during pregnancy, women face this condition. Women who take contraceptive drugs may also have this problem.

What is hypertension

Controlling hypertension

This problem can be avoided by taking a balanced diet with the right food, low salt, limited sugar.

– People who do not use fried foods in their food, do not take excessive amounts of salt and sugar, usually do not have high blood pressure.

Do not eat excessively fatty food, make physical activities a part of your daily routine.

-While sitting at the same place for several hours, then take breaks in between. Exercise, walk and do yoga to keep the blood flow in the body balanced.

