Of Silvia Turin

Individuals with high blood pressure have a 42% increased risk of dementia compared to “healthy” people. Those who treat themselves by restoring optimal blood pressure values ​​can avoid the onset of cognitive disorders

Take care of thehypertension it (also) averts the onset of dementia. A study finds it just published on Jama.

I study It is known that arterial hypertension represents one of the main and most widespread cardiovascular disease risk factors, with a prevalence of 30-45% in the adult population and up to 60% in subjects over 60 years of age. Precisely the population of this age was the subject of the study carried out by the Australian University of New South Wales. 17 studies were selected for a population of a total of 34,519 people with an average age of 72.5 years and a follow-up of 4.3 years. None had a diagnosis of dementia at the start of the study. Three analysis groups were created: one with people without a diagnosis of hypertension (therefore healthy, as a "control" group), one with hypertensive people under therapy and one with hypertensive people without therapy. The results did not take into account the differences between the different high blood pressure control therapies and the dementia diagnosed was "all-cause dementia".

Onset of dementia The results showed how Individuals with untreated hypertension had a 42% increased risk of dementia compared to “healthy” people., 26% compared to people being treated for hypertension. Compared to healthy people, the latter did not have an increased risk of developing any type of dementia. The limitations of the study were the definitions of hypertension which change over time and vary from place to place, the types of therapies administered, the criteria used for dementia which in turn may be different.

Optimal values The importance of this study is that it adds an additional reason, that is, to counteract the onset of dementia, for check high pressure, first monitoring it, then treating it with specific drugs. A therapeutic intervention, even pharmacological, is justified when the blood pressure values ​​measured by the doctor are equal to or higher than 140 mm Hg for the «maximum» (the systolic blood pressure) and/or equal to or greater than 90 mm Hg regarding the «minimum» (diastolic blood pressure).

US researchers have already demonstrated that the brain can suffer the consequences of decades of moderate or high blood pressure (especially if the trend is upward over the years). National Institute of Aging of Baltimore. With the blood vessels under pressure the white matter, i.e. the part that contains the nerve fibers of the brain, had a measurement anomalous volume with reduced blood flow within it and a greater risk of experiencing cognitive disorders.