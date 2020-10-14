COVID-19 affects more seriously those people who have previous pathologies. One of the most common is hypertension or high blood pressure. This disease consists in that the force of the blood being pumped by the heart through the walls of the arteries is too high.

Blood pressure is measured by two parameters, systolic pressure, which is the pressure when the heart pumps blood, and diastolic pressure, when the heart is at rest. Hypertension is often referred to when the pressure is above 140 in the systolic and 90 in the diastolic. This pathology can exacerbate the COVID infection.

Risks

Some research points to a increased risk of SARS-Cov-2 infection, but also to greater complications derived from the virus in those who suffer from hypertension.

Studies from China and the United States indicated that hypertension was the most common pre-existing condition among those hospitalized for coronavirus, affecting between 30 and 50 percent of patients.

Furthermore, research by Chinese and Irish scientists pointed out that hypertensive patients have 2 times the risk of dying from coronavirus compared to patients without high blood pressure. Further, those who did not take medications to control the disease were at even higher risk, according Europa Press. The reason this happens may be because weak immune system, which is more common in older people and those with chronic illnesses, reports WebMd.

A variety of studies are studying whether drugs used to treat hypertension could facilitate the entry of the virus into the human body by increasing levels of the enzyme ACE2, which the coronavirus uses to spread. However, There are studies that contradict it, so the American Heart Association does not recommend stopping these medicines.

Measurements

The best thing that hypertensive people can do is try to control the disease. To do this, the doctor prescribes medications, but you can also change certain lifestyle choices that can contribute to it: consume heart healthy foods (DASH diet), decrease the amount of salt, physical activity, manage stress, or limit alcohol consumption.

Like all older people and with previous pathologies, patients with high blood pressure should take extreme measures of personal hygiene washing hands frequently, use a mask and respect the safety distance.