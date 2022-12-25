L’hypertension is the medical term for high blood pressure, which affects nearly half of all adults in the United States. Precisely it affects more than one billion people worldwide and nearly half of all adults in the United States and it can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases.

And it’s not just a disease of high-income countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension, with about two-thirds of those in low- and middle-income countries.

People can often control blood pressure through regular exercise, a healthy diet, and managing stress levels, but medication is sometimes needed. THE Thiazides are diuretics that are often used to lower blood pressure.

Hypertension is a primary risk factor for cardiovascular disease. People need to manage blood pressure to reduce the risk of stroke, heart attack, heart failure, and aneurysm. A large real-world study comparing two thiazides found that both are equally effective in preventing cardiovascular disease.

Hypertension: these are the two drugs

There are many ways to control blood pressure and hypertension. First, there are lifestyle changes: Exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding excess alcohol, and quitting smoking are all recommended. Additionally, managing stress can also help prevent high blood pressure.

Doctors may prescribe various medications that lower blood pressure if lifestyle changes are ineffective. These include diuretics, beta blockers and ACE inhibitors. Doctors will consider the underlying cause of high blood pressure and other health conditions before deciding which medication is best for a person. Diuretics are a common treatment for hypertension, with thiazide-type diuretics recommended as initial therapy for most patients. A large real-world clinical study comparing two thiazide diuretics, the chlorthalidone (CTD) and hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ). The findings suggest that the drugs are equally effective at preventing cardiovascular disease and non-cancer death.

Dr. Areef Ishani, principal investigator and community director of primary care and integrated specialty care at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, explains why they conducted the study: "In 2020, Medicare reported that approximately 1.5 million people were was prescribed CTD compared with 11.5 million prescribed HCTZ, despite guideline recommendations. This discrepancy between clinical guidelines and real-world use is likely related to the belief that CTD has an increased risk of adverse effects without clear evidence of differences in cardiovascular outcomes." Dr. Yu-Ming Ni, a noninvasive cardiologist at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA who was not involved in this study, said, "HCTZ is much more commonly prescribed than chlorthalidone, yet previous studies have suggested that chlorthalidone may be better at controlling blood pressure," explained Dr. Ni: "This study helps put that notion to rest and demonstrates that both diuretics can be used equally for patients with high blood pressure," he added.

This large-scale clinical trial was conducted in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care system. It was a pragmatic trial – one that evaluates the effectiveness of interventions under real-life, routine practice conditions – rather than a randomized control trial (RCT).

Dr. Luci Leykum, clinical director of Harbor Health, who was not involved in the study, explained the benefits of this type of trial: “In pragmatic studies, a larger group of people who would be considered for a particular treatment as part of their routine care and people are not given any additional prompting or support to encourage them to take their medications,” he said.

“Therefore, pragmatic studies allow us to see the real-world efficacy of a drug when it is used in day-to-day care,” he added.

Thiazide diuretics have been used to treat hypertension for more than 60 years. Although some studies, including a Meta-analysis of 2019 Of nine studies, which showed CTD to be more effective at controlling blood pressure, others showed no difference. However, a 2020 study found a greater risk of side effects with CTD, and doctors prescribe HCTZ much more frequently than CTD.

“Despite the data in favor of chlorthalidone, far more physicians order HCTZ than chlorthalidone – in fact, orders of magnitude more. Was it happening because doctors didn’t know the data or because, based on their daily experiences, they thought HCTZ was preferable?” she asked.

This real-world study evaluated whether CTD was more effective than HCTZ in preventing cardiovascular events in patients with hypertension. A total of 13,523 people participated in the trial. All participants, nearly 97 percent of whom were men, were 65 years of age or older and were being treated with HCTZ — 25 milligrams (mg) or 50 mg daily — for high blood pressure.

After obtaining consent from the participants, physicians randomly assigned them to continue treatment with HCTZ or switch to CTD. After randomization, 6,767 participants remained on HCTZ and 6,756 people switched to CTD. For those who switched, the 25 mg HCTZ dose was replaced with 12.5 mg CTD and the 50 mg HCTZ dose was replaced with 25 mg CTD.

The primary outcome of the study was the first occurrence of a non-fatal cardiovascular disease event or non-cancer-related death. Participants were followed up until withdrawal from trial, death, or the end of trial. After a median follow-up of 2.4 years, 1,377 people experienced a primary outcome event. Of these, 702 were in the CTD group and 675 in the HCTZ group.

The researchers recorded few side effects during the study, although those in the CTD group were more likely to have low potassium levels. For most people, this is resolved quickly with potassium supplements.The two drugs were equally effective at preventing cardiovascular disease or non-cancer death, which included heart attack, stroke, heart failure, or lack of blood flow requiring medical intervention. Dr. Leykum pointed out an important limitation of the trial: “A downside to the VA studies is that there are far more male than female veterans, so most of the participants are men. This makes it difficult to extrapolate the results to women. In fact, in this study, nearly 97% of the participants were men. Against this backdrop of real-world routine care, the researchers found no difference between chlorthalidone and HCTZ in terms of their impact on heart attack or stroke prevention.” “This suggests that both drugs should be acceptable for the treatment of hypertension. This is quite significant because the result is relevant to a large group of people with hypertension, meaning that for most people both could be used.”

So, based on the evidence from this large-scale real-world study, clinicians should consider both CTD and HCTZ when prescribing medications to control hypertension. However, Dr. Ni advised that "Patients taking either diuretic should stick with what they take, and if switching to the other diuretic has a side benefit – for example, allowing the combination pills to reduce the burden of pill – then the switch should be made."