Well known for its correlation with acute brain damage such as stroke, hypertension is increasingly emerging as a risk factor for dementia as well. Research resulting from an international collaboration now highlights which brain structures are gradually damaged by high blood pressure, leading to cognitive decline. The study which sees the participation of the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, the University of Krakow in Poland, the Department of Angiocardioneurology and Translational Medicine of the Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli (Isernia) and other European scientific institutions, was published in the ‘ European Heart Journal’.

The researchers – reports a note from Neuromed – examined about 33,000 nuclear magnetic resonance tests of people included in the large UK Biobank epidemiological study, which were joined by a group of individuals, hypertensive and not, recruited in Pozzilli’s Neuromed. In addition to the magnetic resonance imaging, analyzed using advanced techniques capable of characterizing each one with almost four thousand different measurements, all had been subjected to blood pressure measurement and cognitive tests. Advanced statistical analyses, which took into account multiple factors, including genetic ones, were then performed on the collected data.

“Ours – explains the engineer Lorenzo Carnevale, researcher in the Angiocardioneurology and Translational Medicine department at Neuromed and one of the lead authors of the study – was a ‘triangular’ approach. The vertices of the triangle consist of blood pressure, advanced MRI image analysis, and cognitive testing. In this way we were able to establish correlations that highlight how, in the presence of hypertension, some characteristic brain alterations, measurable in MRI scans, can explain the appearance of cognitive impairment in patients”. It is important, Carnival underlines, “to note that this is not a simple association work, but uses a technique called “Mendelian randomization” which exploits the genetic information of the subjects included in the study to identify a causal link between blood pressure, brain damage and cognitive functions. And it must be emphasized that the data obtained from the UK Biobank have found confirmation in the population recruited at our hospital in Molise”.

The damage caused by hypertension – reveals the study – seem above all affect the connection systems between the various brain areas, both at the level of the white substance (the axonal fibers that connect the neurons) and in those nervous structures intended to manage communications between different areas. And this would explain the progressive loss of cognitive function in some patients.

“The results of this study are important on several levels – he comments Giuseppe Lembo, professor of technical and applied medical sciences at the La Sapienza University of Rome and director of the department of Angiocardioneurology and translational medicine of the Irccs Neuromed -. First of all tell us that the brain must increasingly be considered a ‘target organ’ for hypertension, not only for events such as cerebral stroke but also for those subtle and progressive damages which, leading to dementia, have a significant impact on the quality of life of patients and bring with them enormous social costs. Furthermore, we have demonstrated the existence of brain damage attributable to blood pressure levels and we have identified specific characteristics that we can evaluate using advanced magnetic resonance analysis.”

In the future, therefore, “we could focus on these structures to predict the risk of cognitive damage in hypertensive patients. Finally, these data could be crucial for a subsequent phase of these studies, already undertaken in our structure and supported by an important funding from the Ministry of health: study current pharmacological therapies with the aim of obtaining, in addition to good blood pressure control, also the prevention of brain damage and the associated cognitive decline“, he concludes.