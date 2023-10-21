Recent studies suggest that probiotics may offer a protective effect against‘hypertensionbut researchers have limited understanding of why shaping the gut microbiota can regulate the blood pressure.

It is estimated that approximately 40% of the world’s adult population suffers from high blood pressureor hypertension, which puts people at risk for cardiovascular disease and other dangerous health conditions.

The results of research were published on mSystems.

Hypertension: this is how probiotics work

In experiments on hypertensive mice, treatment with the two probiotics, Bifidobacterium lactis And Lactobacillus rhamnosus, brought blood pressure back to normal levels. The researchers also monitored how the probiotics altered the intestinal microbial mix of the animals over 16 weeks, identifying specific microbes and metabolic pathways that could help explain the protective effect.

“Accumulated evidence supports an antihypertensive effect of probiotics and probiotic fermented foods in both in vitro and in vivo experiments,” said the computational biologist Jun Li, Ph.D., from the City University of Hong Kong. His team worked on the study with the microbiologist’s team Zhihong SunPh.D., atInner Mongolia Agricultural University.

“So we believed that dietary intake of probiotic foods could have complemented traditional hypertension treatment.”

Previous studies have linked rising rates of hypertension around the world to increased sugar consumption. It probably increases the blood pressure through many mechanisms, for example increased insulin resistance or salt retention, but in recent years researchers have also studied the effect of sugar on the intestinal microbiome.

Previous studies have linked rising rates of hypertension around the world to increased sugar consumption. It probably increases blood pressure through many mechanisms, e.g.increased insulin resistance or salt retentionbut in recent years researchers have also studied the effect of sugar on the gut microbiome.

In the new study, researchers tested the two probiotic strains on mice that developed high blood pressure after consuming them water mixed with fructose. For 16 weeks, they measured the animals’ blood pressure every four weeks.

The researchers found that fructose-fed mice that received one of the probiotics showed significantly lower blood pressures than those fed a high-fructose diet and not treated with probiotics.

Additionally, the researchers found no difference between the blood pressure readings of fructose-fed mice that received probiotics and a control group of mice that drank only waterfall. This suggests that probiotic interventions would keep blood pressure at normal levels, Li said.

The researchers used the metagenomic sequencing to probe connections between altered gut microbiota and changing blood pressure. They found that a high-fructose diet in mice led to an increase in Bacteroidetes bacteria and to a decrease in Firmicutes bacteria; however, probiotic treatment returned those populations to those found in the control group.

Additionally, the analysis identified new microbial signatures associated with blood pressure: increased levels of Lawsonia bacteria And Pyrolobus and reduced levels of Alistipes And Alloprevotella have been associated with lower blood pressure.

The researchers are now planning a large clinical trial to see whether the protective effect of probiotics extends to people with hypertension. “Probiotics represent a promising avenue in preventive medicine“, Sun said, “offering potential in regulating hypertension and reshaping our approach to it cardiovascular health“.