From: Jan Frederik Wendt

Russia has armed a warship with a new hypersonic missile. The projectile should reach a multiple of the speed of sound.

Moscow – Wladimir Putin wants to arm Russian warships with a new hypersonic missile. The Russian President announced the Zirkon weapon system with great words: “I am sure that such a powerful weapon will allow Russia reliably protect against external threats and safeguard our country’s national interests.” On Wednesday (January 4), Putin sent a warship armed with the missile on a training mission.

For Western military strategists, hypersonic missiles are potentially a nightmare. In contrast to other rocket systems, the projectiles can still be controlled even after they have been fired and reach a multiple of the speed of sound of 1,235 km/h. This combination of controllability and speed makes them virtually uninterceptable to anti-aircraft systems.

The USA and China are also working on hypersonic missiles

Hypersonic missiles belong to a new class of weapon systems. Experts fear that their development will set off an arms race. In 2017, Russia became the first country to add a weapon of this type to its arsenal. China and the USA are now also working on such weapon systems.

The Russian military already has two operational hypersonic missiles: the kinshah, which is launched from air carriers – and the land-based Avangard. The Kinzhal rocket has apparently already been used several times in the Ukraine conflict deployed. Experts see no strategic advantage in this. In April 2022, military expert Douglas Barrie from the British think tank IISS suspected that the military wanted to try the weapon out in an operational environment.

Not much information is known about the weapon. According to Russian information, the missile has a range of more than 500 kilometers. You can accelerate up to 8000 to 9000 kilometers per hour. The weapon can be used against enemy ships and ground targets.

Does Putin want to increase the pressure in the Ukraine war?

Military experts believe a single ship carrying hypersonic missiles is no match for US naval forces, the US news agency AP reports. Other experts suspect that Putin’s strategy could be to station the frigate armed with the hypersonic missile near the US coast. As a result, Russia could increase the pressure in the Ukraine war.

The US Department of Defense announced after the commissioning on Wednesday (January 4) that it was monitoring the ship. However, it is not considered a threat that cannot be countered. A Pentagon spokesman said: “While we do not comment on specific capabilities or speculate on hypotheses, the Department of Defense remains confident in our ability to deter our adversaries and advance the national security interests of the United States at any time and place.” defend.”

In the past, Western experts have repeatedly expressed doubts as to whether the Russian hypersonic missiles are actually as powerful and the controls are as precise as the Russian leadership claims. (Jan Wendt)