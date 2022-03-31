So far, in its offensive in Ukraine, Russia has opted for a military approach seen as less sophisticated, relying more on a combination of missiles, artillery and rocket launchers. But the strategy adopted has surprised some analysts, given that the country commanded by Vladimir Putin has at its disposal an arsenal of cutting-edge weapons and is among the nations that invest the most in military technology.

Since 2010, about 23 trillion rubles have already been invested in the rearmament of the Russian army – the measure has raised the level of modern weapons available to the country’s armed forces to 70%.

According to information from the Russian Defense Ministry, in recent years the country has had 57 military satellites, 109 intercontinental missiles, 108 ballistic missiles for submarines, 4 strategic Borei-class submarines, 7 other modern submarines whose model has not yet been specified, 161 military attack vessels, 17 missile systems, in addition to 3,500 armored combat vehicles.

Also according to a survey by the Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI) carried out in 2019, the Russians have more than 6,000 nuclear warheads. With that, they become the largest country, numerically, in nuclear weapons.

USSR expertise

Russia also has the advantage of having inherited the main human resources, know-how and technological expertise of the USSR for weapons design and preparation of military projects. “Gradually, these old projects were being reactivated and mixed with new technologies that Russia began to explore”, explains Junior Miranda, 3D illustrator for the official magazine of the Russian Space Agency Roskosmos, researcher in the History of Space Exploration and author of “Traveling through Space” (1994). “And with operational capacity, the country takes the lead and has weapons that other countries are developing or in the process of developing.”

Miranda recalls that the Russian war in Georgia, in 2008, was another factor that contributed to the increase in Putin’s military power. “In that episode, the Russian army realized what it was getting right and what it was getting wrong. And, to a large extent, what the country is putting into operation today derives from the lessons it learned in the conflict,” he says.

For many experts, even in the face of sanctions from several countries in the international community, the production of this equipment by Russia should not be affected, especially since “the development of weapons of war is a secret activity and happens on behalf of the country itself, without help and input from other nations”.

Weapons invisible to radar, difficult to combat and even never used before

One of the most powerful equipment that Russia has in its arsenal is the so-called “Avangard”, which, in free translation, can be understood as “what is at the forefront”. It is a hypersonic gliding missile – that is, a long-range device capable of gliding at a speed five times faster than the propagation of sound. So far, no country has used the equipment in conflicts.

The Avangard can be carried by a large missile, such as the so-called “Sarmat” – a rocket over 30 meters in length that can even carry atomic bombs.

“To have a glider like this requires a lot of technology, it’s something very complex, which requires a system for steering, pointing and controlling it flying in the high atmosphere”, explains Miranda.

For the enemies, the main difficulty is in being able to intercept the hypersonic vehicles, since the missile defies all anti-aircraft defense systems, being able to “slide” and flee in the high atmosphere, escaping the weapons of retaliation.

“Intercontinental ballistic missiles are also very difficult to shoot down, but there is still a possibility with missile defense weapons. However, imagine the missile gliding through the atmosphere and maneuvering, flying very high, very fast and being maneuverable. difficult for it to be intercepted”, says the analyst.

Russia also has at its disposal the so-called “Kinzhal”, which means “dagger”, in free translation. It is a missile launched from the air – in the Russian case, from the model aircraft MiG 31 K, from the USSR, but which was adapted to carry the Kinzhal. The equipment is capable of flying at a speed ten times faster than the speed of sound. Like the Avangard, the weapon has the ability to slide and perform maneuvers, making it difficult to intercept.

According to Russia, the equipment would have already been used in the conflict in Ukraine, for the destruction of an arms depot in the neighboring country. “On March 18, Kinzhal destroyed a major underground storage facility for Ukrainian aviation missiles and ammunition in the town of Deliatin in the Ivano-Frankivsk region,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced.

As part of its naval power, on the other hand, Russia has the so-called “Poseidon”: it is a torpedo about 2 meters in diameter and more than 20 meters in length launched from an underwater unmanned vehicle. The first record of the equipment was released in 2015. “This torpedo has a great range and can hit a fleet or a group of ships; as it is an atomic torpedo, it is very powerful and destroys several ships at once”, explains the History researcher at Space Exploration.

Still according to him, the equipment can dive to about a thousand meters of depth and is capable of staying out of the reach of most enemy submarines.

The “Zircon” is also hypersonic equipment from the Russian arsenal and launched by ship. “This weapon takes off from a ship close to the coast of the country you want to attack and goes flying at practically 10 times the speed of sound. It hits the target accurately, and your ship, after the attack, can ‘run away’ not to be attacked”, explains the researcher.

Another cutting-edge piece of equipment in the Russian arsenal is the “Burevestnik”, a missile launched from a platform on the ground, also called a cruise missile. Analysts also assume that the weapon has an atomic engine – something unheard of in the world. This implies an ability to fly longer distances and hit the target very accurately, in addition to having a more “economical” system.

“If Burevestnik is confirmed to have this engine, it would be the only one in the world, in operational terms. It is possible that it is already operational, or, if not, it is about to be”, says Junior. “Russia can launch it from their country, for example, and it will fly low for a long time. The weapon is not very close to the target, so it is more effective.”