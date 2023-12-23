Hypermarkets | This is what it's like in Finland's largest Prisma in the middle of the night

What do people buy in the middle of the night? HS peeked into the shopping baskets and carts at midnight in the hypermarket.

Hypermarket, christmas and peace

An unexpected combination, although greater miracles are possible at Christmas.

The clock shows midnight, but you wouldn't notice it from Kaaren Prisma. From under the bright lights, people step out into the darkness with their offerings. Many people seem to have come to get more than a quick package of bread for the morning; shopping carts are full of gurgling bags.

What the hell do people come up with to buy in the middle of the night?

For example Christmas presents. Mikael Peltola is going to his mother's place to eat, so especially the hostess's gift is now important and the first thing on the list to take care of.

You could find something suitable and practical on the glassware shelf. Doing business in Kaare is already a tradition in the group of friends, Peltola says. They usually come for night shopping in a group.

“Less gangs,” Peltola reasons.

Mikael Peltola

Lack of urgency attract. You could say that the customers exude peace. Leisurely steps, smiles too. The relaxed atmosphere is contagious. There's no need to hustle and bustle.

Olja Volama looking at household goods. His cart already contains necessities from chocolate to filter bags and a few Christmas decorations.

Olja Volama

The cleaning is done, the child is sleeping and the husband is currently wrapping presents at home.

Going shopping at this time is a quiet moment, a final crunch before the start of the Christmas celebration.

A late shopping trip is actually a tradition that has been going on for several years, Volama says. She and her husband have preferred quiet hours as long as the shops have been open around the clock.

Volama night shopping.

The store's opening hours became free in 2016. In December of the same year, Kaaren Prisma kept its doors open around the clock for the first time, from the beginning of the month until Christmas Eve.

Going to the store at all hours is no longer a rarity. There are already plenty of shops open 24/7, especially in Helsinki, from small neighborhood stores to giant hypermarkets.

Aukiolo serves those who shop preferably slowly and thoughtfully. On the bookshelf, a young couple says they are choosing a gift book.

All are not looking for filling for gift packages. Some of the carts have a clothes drying rack. It shouldn't be packaged, right?

“Goes to the boy's use”, Johannes Väänänen explain.

Väänänen, who lives in Estonia, has come shopping with his son Jonathan's with. Jonatan Väänänen has just received his driver's license, so at the late time of the shopping trip, the two try to avoid traffic jams on the streets and corridors.

Johannes and Jonatan Väänänen

You can get all kinds of household goods. There is no actual list, the feeling guides now.

“For me, this is exotic, because I rarely go to the Finnish side,” says Johannes Väänänen.

In Finland's largest Prisma, the offer is very different from the smaller stores in Estonia.

It is said that Christmas spirit can be found all year round, but the holiday is also on the consumer goods shelf. On the food side, you can grab meat and salad for a Christmas table suitable for a paleo diet.

On the market the aisles are marked with what's selling now. The building materials department is very quiet.

The sticks are somewhat interesting, the kick sleds are not. The discounted Christmas decorations, on the other hand, have sold out. All that's left on the shelf is a lot of variegated glitter.

The worst thing is to sell sleds at night.

You can see the glitter on the Christmas decoration shelf.

The food department is swarmed with staff, filling shelves that are steadily emptying. Since the shelving is done at night, you can now still have time to grab your favorite box before it runs out during the rush hour of the day.

It's quiet in the appliance department, but Jana and Marko Toropainen have clearly visited those shelves as well.

A sous vide circulator chops from their cart. With it, reindeer meat will soon be cooked in a water bath, Marko Toropainen explains.

This time they are celebrating Christmas at the cottage, six people are coming to the dinner table. The gifts have already been bought, the few small ones that have now been bought in general. The last purchases are still made at the local store just before the h-moment.

Now the menu is mostly food. The ham has yet to be purchased. The Toropai people came to the store at this time on purpose.

You don't have to watch out for crowded carts or stress about the parking lot concert when the latecomers rush to the shops.

“It's free,” Jaana Toropainen explains the enchantment of the late hour.

And there really is space. You can watch in peace, even by the ham stand. The task is to choose the right size ham, one that will be enough for everyone but whose chunks wouldn't need to be cooked again next year.

Marko and Jaana Toropainen

Then you should still come up with a vegetarian version, fortunately you can also explore them in peace.

“You can challenge yourself with stress with your own thoughts,” Jaana Toropainen knows.

He has already learned that Christmas is not a good time to be lazy. However, one mistake repeats itself every year: too much food is always purchased.

Toropainen's shopping.

“It would be nice to have some flowers for a good price,” Jaana Toropainen observes, but still walks past the green plants.

On a leisurely shopping trip, you have time to look around and notice things you didn't come to pick up. When the customer is not in a hurry, he is more likely to buy more than just what he needs. A good thing for the merchant.

Based on the customers' stories, they are now not thinking about marketing gimmicks, but about avoiding stress.

On the radio Katri Helena says that Christmasland is a kingdom of peace for the human mind.

In a more mundane version, a hypermarket at night also seems to be suitable as the kingdom of peace of the human mind.