Ambitious futuristic transportation startup Hyperloop One, backed by Elon Musk, has announced it is shutting down its operations. The company is laying off employees, selling its remaining assets (which include a test track and machinery) and closing its offices, Bloomberg reported. After hiring more than 200 people in 2022, remaining workers tasked with overseeing the asset sale have been told their employment will end on December 31. All intellectual property of Hyperloop One will be transferred to the main shareholder, Dubai-based DP World.

In 2013, Musk estimated that a pod would be able to transport passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in just 35 minutes, an experience comparable to that of an airplane flight. Since its founding in 2014, the startup has raised about $450 million in venture capital funding and other investments, even building a test track near Las Vegas to develop its technology. Initially, the prospects for the company, which promised to permanently eliminate traffic, looked promising. Originally founded as Hyperloop Technologies, the company changed its name to Hyperloop One in 2016, then became Virgin Hyperloop One after Richard Branson invested in the company and joined its board of directors. Following the departure of several top executives, Virgin removed its name from Hyperloop One after deciding to focus on freight rather than passengers.

A previous SpaceX subsidiary, The Boring Company, which became a separate venture in 2018, has built a few short tunnels, including a mile-long prototype tube near SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California. However, other proposed routes were never built. A route from East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium, with an expected completion date of 2020, remains an unfulfilled dream, and elsewhere, planned projects in Chicago and Washington D.C. have been quietly shelved.

Musk has long promoted the Hyperloop concept, and news of its shutdown follows the recent revelation that two million Tesla vehicles were recalled following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency found that car models equipped with self-driving functionality — including Models Y, S, 3 and to an increase in accidents and collisions.