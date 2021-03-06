Under the pressure of a hyperinflation that has no brake, the Central Bank of Venezuela launched three new banknotes, one of them of 1,000,000 bolivars.

According to the statement of the monetary entity, the other two pieces will be 200,000 and 500,000 bolivars, which will begin to circulate on March 8.

“These new bills come to complement and optimize the current monetary cone, to meet the requirements of the national economy,” the bank added briefly on its website, without giving other details.

The Venezuelan bolivar is totally devalued and the Central Bank was forced to launch new banknotes. (AFP)

The new bill of one million bolívares -the highest denomination- equals 0.529 US cents at the average exchange rate published by the Central Bank at the close of business on Friday.

Venezuela is in its sixth year in recession and its population is hit bys high food prices and low dollar wages, in the midst of an inflationary spiral that condemns millions to live in poverty.

Currently more than 37 pieces of the scarce 50,000 bills to buy a kilo of onions, whose price varies almost daily and on Thursday had a cost of 2.3 bolivars, or 1.22 dollars.

Most Venezuelans win less than two dollars a month.

In recent years, the shortage of paper money has also deepened. The clients of Venezuelan banks on average barely can withdraw a maximum of 400,000 bolivars in cash per day, depending on the volume of pieces available in each bank branch.

In practice, the economy is dollarized, since the bolivar has no value whatsoever.

The Venezuelan opposition leader José Guerra has warned that the cost of printing the three new banknotes could be higher than the purchasing power of the same.

“If you do the math correctly, it is possible that the cost of printing the 3 new banknotes is equal to greater than their purchasing power. The BCV did a bad business ”, he pointed out.

Guerra, a university professor of economics, has defended having given a higher nominal value to the banknotes. “The BCV has no sense of ridicule. It issued three new bills and together they do not reach 1 dollar,” he argued.

Likewise, he has pointed out that the new bill of one million bolivars is really equivalent to 100 trillion bolivars after the two currency reconversions in which eight zeros were eliminated from the currency.

Source: AFP and EFE

