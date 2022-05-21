The official site of the anime of Hyperdimension Neptunia revealed in a statement that Chō Jigen Game Neptune: Hidamari no Little Purpleso called the third and new OVA dedicated to the franchise, will be released in the course of April 2023.

This will be proposed both as a serial code and in physical Blu-ray version attached to the figure Neptune Little Purple ver.published on April 26, 2023.

The cast behind the production is also returning, with Masahiro Mukai And Shogo Yasukawa respectively as director and scriptwriter, with Hitomi Takechi again to character design, e Okuru to Noboru to the production of animations. Urimo is credited for the design of Little Purple.

The first of the new OVAs in the franchise, Chō Jigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nepu no Natsuyasumiwas released in Japan in 2019, with Idea Factory International who then released it worldwide through the platform Steam in 2020. The second instead, Hyperdimension Neptunia Nep Nep Darake no Festivalwill be proposed as serial or Blu-ray code included in the figure Dimensional Traveler Neptune Generator Unit ver. from Good Smile Company.

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network