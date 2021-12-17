Compile Heart has released new details for the Limited Edition of Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters, which will arrive in Japan in April.

The software house has revealed that the Sisters Special Limited Edition will include a copy of the game, a 52-page visual book, a poster of Nepgear And Uni, the soundtrack CD e a note written by none other than Nepgear, all enclosed in a collector’s box. This edition will be available at the introductory price of 12,100 yen (about € 95), while the Standard Edition will cost 8,580 yen (about € 67).

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters, reminding you that the title will be available in Japan from 21 April 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. You can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters – Trailer

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu