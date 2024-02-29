Compile Heart releases the announcement trailer for the versions online Nintendo Switch of the trilogy of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birtharriving in physical and digital formats next May 23 in Japan individually or in a collection that includes all three chapters: Neptunia Re;Birth1, Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation and Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation.

As already announced, the second and third chapters will also be released on PlayStation 4 later this year. There is still no news of a possible arrival in Europe of the three titles on the platform Nintendo.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth – Nintendo Switch trailer

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu