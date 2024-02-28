On the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu Compile Heart announced that the trilogy of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth (originally from PlayStation Vita and also available on PC) will arrive on Nintendo Switch And PlayStation 4, currently only in Japan. In detail:

Nintendo Switch

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation

The three titles will be available individually at a price of 5,280 yen from May 23 on Nintendo Switch, also in an 11,880 yen collection.

PlayStation 4

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation

The PS4 version of the first episode is already available with the title “Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Plus”. Furthermore, the first chapter is also available in the form of a remake under the name “Neptunia ReVerse” on PlayStation 5.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu