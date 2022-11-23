Hypercholesterolemia is an increasingly widespread problem in the world population. An experimental project to improve the management of patients affected by this pathology has been launched in the Provincial Health Authority of Enna, while the initiative is already being implemented in the Tuscany Region. This is reported by an article published in Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

According to the WHO, chronic diseases are the leading cause of disability worldwide and determine 71% of global mortality. In Italy, the Ministry of Health estimates, 17.7 million deaths are caused by cardiovascular events, followed by 8.8 million from neoplasms, 3.9 million from respiratory dysfunctions and 1.6 million from diabetes. Furthermore, 34.8% of the total deaths per year are attributable to hypercholesterolemia, whose link with cardiovascular risk is now established but tends to be underestimated by a vast number of patients, who do not undergo adequate checks and therapies.

The project launched at the Asp of Enna, in partnership with Novartis – the article refers – aims to intervene in an innovative way on hypercholesterolemia and on the major events that can arise from high levels of LDL cholesterol, the so-called “bad cholesterol ”, responsible for the formation of fatty deposits in blood vessels. The consequences can be very serious and include angina pectoris, thrombus, myocardial infarction and stroke.

The project intends to improve the process of taking charge of patients through the cross-analysis of the available data, arriving at the early identification of subjects at risk present in the area, i.e. before they are affected by the acute event of cardiovascular disease. In this way, the aim is to obtain a reduction in cardiovascular risk by acting proactively in the interest of the citizen.

“The ASP of Anna – says Francesco Iudica, general manager of the ASP of Enna – is the first provincial health authority, after the Tuscany Region, to have launched the project on hypercholesterolemia in partnership with Novartis: it is now important to immediately establish the connection with general practitioners with a view to integrating the hospital – territory to govern the demand for health in an increasingly appropriate and effective way”.

The reduction of LDL cholesterol levels “is a crucial therapeutic objective in the management of cardiovascular diseases concludes Iudica -. We have combined commitment and skills to improve patient care and promote better access to care with more effective diagnostic pathways. The result of this public-private partnership is the construction of a monitoring tool that will facilitate the collection of epidemiological data and crucial outcomes on hypercholesterolemia thanks to a ‘data driven’ approach. The project will allow us to better understand the needs and implement proactive initiatives for the health of the Enna population, with a better cardiovascular risk prevention strategy”. The full article is available at: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/ dialogue-counts/hypercholesterolemia-a-project-to-improve-patient-care.