A historic day for Italian motorsport, with Isotta Fraschini officially unveiling the shapes and colors of the Tipo 6 LMH that will compete at the top of the WEC. The Milanese house sees the world endurance championship as a platform for the relaunch of the brand and it is no coincidence that the Strada and Pista versions, which will debut on the market, were also presented on the same day. Isotta Fraschini’s initial plans foresaw her competitive debut in the World Championship as early as 2023 at the 6 hours of Spa, but the candidacy was rejected by the FIA ​​and ACO.

The Milanese manufacturer will therefore have one more year available to calmly complete the development of its Hypercar in view of the arrival in the WEC which will probably take place in 2024, unless it takes advantage of the possibility of competing in the individual stages in the second half of the 2023. Isotta Fraschini has already made it official the collaboration with the Vector Sport team for the management of the Tipo 6 on the track, while opening up the sale of the LMH in the future to possible private teams. The premier class of the Endurance World Championship thus speaks more and more Italian, counting among its ranks in 2024 Ferrari, Isotta Fraschini and Lamborghini. Added to these are the Cadillacs with Dallara chassis and Glickenhaus, which despite flying the American flag has one of its operating offices in the Aosta Valley at Podium Engineering.

The car

The Tipo 6 looks like one All-wheel drive hybrid hypercar, contrary to the choice of other small manufacturers such as Vanwall and Glickenhaus to focus on an entirely thermal propulsion. The combustion engine is a 3-litre V6 turbocharged with direct injection with a 90° cylinder bank angle and alone is capable of delivering 700 horsepower, therefore close to the 520 kW limit set by the technical regulations. The engine capacity is on the same value as the Ferrari 499P, thus differing from the 2.6-litre Peugeot, the 3-litre Toyota and Glickenhaus, the 4.8-litre Porsche and the naturally aspirated 5.5-litre Cadillac. The engine was developed in collaboration between HWA and Michelotto Engineering, with Isotta Fraschini who owns the intellectual property.

As for the hybrid system, the Tipo 6 features a b900 Volt Li-ion battery co-developed with Williams Advanced Engineering. The front electric motor, coupled to the inverter and the open differential, delivers up to 200 kW, the equivalent of 270 horsepower, as per regulations. At the rear, however, the internal combustion engine is coupled to the Pankl transmission and the XTrac seven-speed transversal gearbox. The official fuel of the WEC, Excellium Racing 100, is housed in a 90-litre tank.

The frame, designed by Isotta Fraschini, is manufactured by the Italian ARS Technologies, while the aerodynamic shape was developed in the Williams wind tunnel. Contrary to what was initially declared, the Milanese house has chosen to differentiate the width of the tyres, with 290 mm at the front and 340 mm at the rear, the axis on which most of the traction load falls since the front hybrid system cannot be activated before 120 km/h. Overall, the minimum weight of the Type 6 stands at the regulatory minimum of 1030 kg. The suspension is double wishbone with internal torsion bars and bears the Multimatic signature. Other exceptional suppliers include Brembo for the braking system and Bosch for the control electronics.

The Tipo 6 LMH presents itself as an ambitious project. Isotta Fraschini is in fact the first manufacturer among the smallest companies to try their hand at the WEC, fully embracing all the complexity of hybrid propulsion. The hope is that the Italian hypercar will be able to challenge the other giants of motorsport, but it will be necessary to wait several months to see if this hope will materialize.