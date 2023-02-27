There were rumors of a Toyota dissatisfied with the GR010, to the point of having a completely new Hypercar in the pipeline for 2023. This was not the case, with the Japanese company taking to the track the Hypercar now in the third of the minimum five years of homologation. However, the world champions have not rested on their laurels and have made use of the experience accumulated over the last two seasons to strengthen their technical superiority. In fact, Peugeot, Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac and Vanwall will suffer from an inevitable preparation delay at the start of the championship, but will also be able to leverage projects set up when the GR010 was already competing in the WEC, being able to analyze the critical issues of the Hypercar technical regulations and convergence from the outside with LMDh.

Technical director Pascal Vasselon mentioned the main new features: “For 2022 we had implemented a major evolution by changing the size of the tires, which was necessary to address some of the problems we were suffering from and which led to the expected benefits. The changes we have made for 2023 are the natural next step in this process and in the pre-season tests we have seen some encouraging results”. The 2021 first-generation GR010 was fitted with tires with a tread width of 310mm on both axles. For the second year, however, Toyota had switched to 290 mm wide tires at the front and 340 mm at the rear, recovering grip at the rear. However, it is difficult to establish how much the change was dictated by an imbalance in the weight distribution, by an aerodynamic problem at the front end or rather by the growing increase in the minimum speed threshold for activation of the front hybrid system.

What’s new for 2023

The third version of the GR010 comes with new aerodynamic profiles at the front. In detail, around the nose two diveplanes appear on each side, trying to find more load on the front end on which the narrow tread tires remain. Precisely on the subject of tyres, one of the technical challenges of 2023 will be the interpretation of the new Michelins, optimized to accelerate their warming up after the ban on tyrewarmers. Finally, as regards the bodywork, they were at the rear redesigned rear wing endplates.

Other news on the Japanese Hypercar are hidden under the skin. The hybrid system has been optimized to eliminate the reliability problems, especially of an electronic nature, suffered in the past season. Along with other powertrain components, the hybrid has also been lightened to bring the GR010 closer to the minimum weight of 1040 kg. The technical data sheet provided by Toyota in 2022 already boasted a Hypercar at the minimum regulatory weight, an objective however that had obviously not yet been achieved. In addition to the absolute weight, however, the advantages for world champions also lie in the possibility of adjusting the balance and weight distribution, which according to the regulations can be modified by up to 1% compared to the approved one.

Development beyond performance

“We have evolved our car to further improve reliability, driveability and the possibility of interventionas part of our long-term continuous improvement plan”, Vasselon explained. Modifications to the Hypercars for the purposes of absolute performance are in fact strictly regulated by the FIA, requiring the investment of the tokens available for development, while work on all other aspects is decidedly more free. Toyota has therefore worked to improve the handling of the GR010, also intervening on the power unit management software for the delivery of thermal and hybrid power, with an impact on tire management.

There are also modifications to increase the accessibility of the mechanics to the car and the speed of intervention and maintenance. Of great importance it is the study of modular air intakes for the braking system, so as to be able to change the brake cooling configuration directly during the race at the pit stops, simply by opening or closing the individual channels. Toyota thus goes in search of greater aerodynamic efficiency especially in less critical conditions for cooling, with an eye also for the tyres. In fact, the configuration of the braking system also influences tire temperatures and pressures, and therefore balance and degradation in the race.

Last change, but not least, concerns the new optical group. The headlights of the GR010 have been optimized to improve visibility at night or in bad weather, a small trick that reduces the risk of accidents or debris collection. It is therefore a Toyota that develops its car within the limits of stringent technical-sporting regulations, in order to leave nothing to chance in defending the world titles from the incoming squadron of rivals.