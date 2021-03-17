Brand Studio for BioBarica

The Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy In recent years, it has become an essential tool in the treatment scheme of different pathologies that are related to pain, wounds and rehabilitation. The development of new technologies facilitate the installation and operation of Hyperbaric Oxygenation Units in offices, clinics and health institutions. BioBarica is the leading company in the most accessible and friendly technology for patients and professionals.

What is Hyperbaric Medicine?

It is the branch of medicine that studies the physiological and pathophysiological changes of individuals subjected to pressures higher than atmospheric. Professionals use and apply Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), which consists of the administration of highly concentrated oxygen to a patient and inside a cabin under pressure. This allows an exponential diffusion of oxygen in the blood plasma (hyperoxia), which in turn unleashes therapeutic physiological benefits that apply to multiple diseases. Today the new hyperbaric technology allows any doctor to have access to a hyperbaric chamber and indicate this treatment to their patients.

BioBarica, the Argentine company that is present in more than 35 countries

The company’s goal is to work to improve health, digitize healthcare, and improve outcomes for patients. The company stands out for having the largest network of hyperbaric treatment centers in which multidisciplinary professionals converge who indicate therapy and exchange knowledge and clinical cases. It also manufactures the Revitalair 430 Hyperbaric Chamber, a medical device in which the patient breathes high concentrations of oxygen through a mask in an environment pressurized at 1.45 ATA.

Among the many benefits, the Hyperbaric Chamber decreases inflammation, accelerates healing, and deflates the tissues of the nervous system.

“In our experience and network statistics, we have a resolution rate of 85% and a marked reduction in healing times in patients who complete the treatment,” says physician Fabrizio Verdini (MN 177584), who adds that the How often the treatment should be performed will depend on the type of pathology and each patient. “The regular session is 60 minutes. More severe, chronic pathologies and more complex patients may require longer exposure time and number of sessions. In our network of centers, patients do an average of 10-15 sessions per pathology, with a frequency of 2 to 5 times a week “, the specialist details.

-What does the patient feel during the treatment inside the chamber?

-The treatment is very comfortable. Some patients experience some discomfort in the ear, much like the sensation when taking off and landing in an airplane. This earache is easily reversible with valsalva maneuvers, which consists of expulsion of air with the nose and glottis closed, this manages to counteract the change in pressure that causes the discomfort.

-Can it be indicated in minors?

-Yes, it can be indicated for pediatric patients. We have even treated newborn patients in our chambers. The Revitalair camera allows the child to enter the cabin with a companion. In this way, we ensure that the pediatrician receives the treatment calmly and correctly.

-Does it have contraindications?

-The only absolute contraindication is untreated pneumothorax, pulmonary bulla or any other pulmonary pathology that generates a cavity in the parenchyma, the rest. There is only special care in specific patients easily manageable by the professional in charge of the treatment.

The benefits of the Hyperbaric Chamber

● Pain : exerts a powerful analgesic effect, reduces acute and chronic inflammation, stimulates the regeneration of injured tissues, relieves neuropathic pain and helps fight infections.

● Wounds : accelerates healing, reduces inflammation and pain, is bactericidal and controls infections, reduces the degree of amputation, shortens recovery times and increases the possibility of successful treatment.

● Rehabilitation : acts on neurological functions, deflates the tissues of the nervous system, accelerates motor rehabilitation, improves sensory function and contributes to the recovery of memory and intellect.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy consists of the administration of highly concentrated oxygen to a patient and inside a room under pressure.

The effectiveness of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is widely proven. Since the 1940s, more than 19,000 scientific papers have been published on the applications and benefits of this treatment in different pathologies that go beyond Decompressive Diver Disease and Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, for which it was indicated in the beginning.

Thus, more and more health professionals incorporate Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy in their practice and offer their patients a safe, efficient and non-invasive treatment that accompanies and enhances the success of other conventional therapies.

Expand the availability of high-quality Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Although Hyperbaric Oxygenation has more than 200 years of history, traditionally large rigid equipment was used with complex installation requirements. Over the years technology has evolved and the use of easy-to-operate equipment is increasingly expanding and that they do not carry any type of risk.

“Currently Revitalair® 430 is the safest and most comfortable single-seat Hyperbaric Chamber. It differs by its design and high-quality materials. It is a team that assembles quickly and can be handled by anyone with the training it provides BioBarica. This represents a great change in the market, since it makes the use of the Hyperbaric Chamber more accessible and simple in medical practice at different levels ”, explains Ivo Teler, Commercial Director of BioBarica.

The company also provides software infrastructure, data analysis, and support tools that help healthcare professionals treat and monitor their patients in the best possible way. In addition, it provides training and medical-scientific, technical and commercial support to operate a Hyperbaric Medicine Unit in a efficient and profitable.

Benefits and effectiveness for COVID-19 and sequelae

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is an important ally for the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients. It is because the severity of the new coronavirus is related to the level of hypoxemia and its duration, respiratory failure and its persistence despite the normobaric oxygen supply. Hyperbaric Oxygen helps to reverse hypoxemia and has a powerful anti-inflammatory effect, since it regulates inflammatory cytokines and reduces exudate.

Recently, 36 patients with COVID-19 were part of a successful multicenter protocol carried out in three hospitals in Buenos Aires with Revitalair Hyperbaric Chambers. The researchers reported a significant improvement from the two sessions and the final saturation in the treatment group was on average greater than 93.

For their part, Post-Covid sequelae and their clinical manifestation are variable and are still under study. Cardiorespiratory damage compatible with fibrosis and some neurological findings are known due to sustained hypoxemia, inflammation, and the patient’s immune response.

Hyperbaric Therapy has an anti-inflammatory effect that can reverse fibrosis and inflammation of the heart and / or lung and improve hypoxemia even after the infection has resolved. In addition, it modulates the immune response of the patient. On the other hand, the increase in neuroplasticity that is achieved with hyperbaric oxygen can be useful in the rehabilitation of neurological sequelae caused by sustained hypoxia in nervous and muscular tissue.

For all these reasons, Incorporate the Hyperbaric Treatment System BioBarica is a safe, effective and innovative solution to enhance the recovery of patients with different pathologies. It is a technology that makes a difference in the care of offices, clinics or health institutions and promotes the growth of professionals at the forefront of available treatments.

