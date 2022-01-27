Ubisoft has officially confirmed with a post on its blog the date on which all the servers of Hyper Scape will be permanently closed, e It will therefore no longer be possible to take part in battle royale matches arrived not too many months back starting from the day of April 28, 2022.

We are talking about a potentially very interesting project, which despite various advantages has not been able to keep the success achieved close to day one, despite several updates arrived and despite an integration with Twitch quite useful also for the live world.

Find below the statement of the team of Hyper Scape who confirmed the closure of the battle royale, while thanking the fans who supported him.

Competitors, We made the difficult decision to end Hyper Scape development and close the game on April 28th. We have created a fast, vertical and close-up shooting experience and are extremely grateful to our community for taking part in our journey. We will take the lessons from this title to further games. To the Hyper Scape community, thank you for your passion and dedication to the world of Neo Arcadia in and out of the game. Your devotion to the title we created has always been appreciated. Write to us for any doubts.

There will therefore still be a few months for try one last time the arenas proposed in the battle royale title, which have been able to fascinate many players because of the peculiar atmospheres and for a truly frenetic gameplay.

We had the opportunity to tell you about the battle royale in question in our dedicated preview, which you can access through the following link. Unfortunately, the chapter Hyper Scape is permanently closed, as the servers will be in a few months, but we’ll see if the developer will soon be able to propose more.