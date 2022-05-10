The video inspired by a train station in Japan has quickly gone viral for its amazing finish.

You will not believe it. Because no one is believing it. On these same lines you can see a new video of a Unreal Engine 5 tech demothe latest version of the Epic Games graphics engine that is becoming more and more present in the video game industry, probably because of things like these.

This demonstration has gone viral in the last few hours on social networks because it is very difficult to distinguish it from reality. It is a recreation of a train station in Japan that could perfectly play a video that any ordinary citizen would have recorded with their smartphone camera if it were not for the immediate changes that occur.

A single person has taken care of almost the entire demothe artist is Lorenzo Drago, who has used the Epic tool, taking care of the modeling, texturing, lighting and animation of the environment himself. All the work is his except for the foliage we see on the train tracks, which comes from Quixel Megascans. The result is one of the most photorealistic videos we’ve seen so far, and it makes us dream of a virtual reality at this level.

Epic Games itself confirmed that it has great aspirations with Unreal Engine 5 and will seek to represent reality as best as possible. Since its implementation we have seen several demonstrations of what it is capable of when all efforts are directed at detailing a scenario, and we have even been able to test very ambitious playable versions, such as The Matrix Awakens experience.

