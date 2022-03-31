Heart Machine announced via a trailer Hyper Light Breaker, new game in the Hyper Light series. The team also shared some images, which you can see below, and indicated the release period: 2023, in Early Access format.

There official description of Hyper Light Breaker reads: “Enter Overgrowth, a new land in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore huge biomes, defeat brutal monsters, create new constructions, survive the mysterious Crowns and overthrow the almighty. Abyss King in this rogue-lite action adventure from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter. ”

The Hyper Light Breaker Steam page explains that we will be able to play in a 3D world (Drifter was 2D). There will be mysteries to solve, enemies to fight (even bosses), various open world biomes to explore and mazes. We will be able to shoot, use a hoverboard, glide and use other movement systems to explore.

Hyper Light Breaker can be played in single player or online co-op together with friends. There will be multiple weapons to use. We will also need to help a settlement expand and flourish again. The translation of the texts into Italian is also confirmed.

Hyper Light Breaker will be released on PC via Steam in Early AccessNext year.