Hyper Light Breaker returns to show itself with a new gameplay trailer, which you can find below. The game is developed by Heart Machine and is published by Gearbox Publishing.

Set in the universe of Hyper Light Drifter (2016) and Solar Ash (2021), Hyper Light Breaker is a rougelite 3d action game set in a procedurally generated open world known as Overgrowth. As a “Breaker”, players must explore this beautiful yet hostile world to slay beasts and discover new weapons in an effort to defeat the mysterious “Crowns” and their leader, the all-powerful “King of the Abyss”.

Hyper Light Breaker was originally envisioned as a level-based roguelike, consisting of large individual areas with their own procedurally generated layouts. Over the last year, however, Heart Machine has taken a new approach to the game’s level design, merging all the environments into one procedurally generated open world and seamless.

This recalibration of the design has resulted in what the studio describes as “an open world that you will only see once”, because every time the player dies the Overgrowth regenerates with a new landscape taking advantage of the various environmental biomes available, which should be at least five.

Hyper Light Breaker is a fast-paced action game with various tools to explore: we’ll have a sort of skateboard to move quickly and we’ll also be able to take advantage of the verticality of the environment to glide.

The Early Access exit period is set for autumn 2023.