Terrible images and another, curious and unusual. The interview from beyond the grave of a terrorist in full hostage-taking, by a continuous news channel, and the hearing of a witness, the mayor of Paris, in front of the deserted benches of the defense. The fourth week of the January 2015 bombings trial began in a strange way on Monday. After having dissected the attack of the Kouachi brothers against the drafting of Charlie hebdo, then the assassination of police officers, it is the bloody hostage taking carried out by Amedy Coulibaly at the Hyper Cacher, Porte de Vincennes, which is at the center of the debates this week.

Commissioner Christian Deau delivers to the court the dates, times, actions of each other, the number of “passes” of bullets suffered by the victims, with the same coldness – rigor? – that he had done it for Charlie hebdo. “The attack started around 1:05 pm on January 9. Amedy Coulibaly arrives from the street, takes out a Kalashnikov, enters and shoots several times at Yohan Cohen, an employee of the store. “ The 20-year-old will be the first of the terrorist’s four victims. He will put “Between half an hour and an hour” to succumb. Terrible precision.

Four dead in fifteen minutes

In the store, with his face uncovered, the assailant continues his murderous advance. A “shooting incident” allows certain employees and customers of the store to flee or take refuge in the basement. Coulibaly finally reloads his weapon. And asks one of the customers to state his identity. “Philippe. »« Philippe how? “” Braham. ” The 45-year-old man was shot dead. Filmed by the GoPro camera that the terrorist fixed on his chest, the scene is told by the president of the court. Coulibaly addresses the hostages: ” Where do you come from ? “” Jews. “So you know why I’m here.” “But we didn’t do anything, we’re just families. ” ” Nothing done ? You elected this government, which is waging war on us. And you fund it by paying your taxes. “

Coulibaly demands that all the hostages go up to the first floor. “Otherwise I kill everyone”, he threatens. He sends one of the cashiers present, Zarie Sibony, to retrieve the keys to the store, to close the iron curtain. At that time, Michel Saada, 63, came home to buy his bread. He quickly realizes his mistake, wants to come out, but receives two bullets in the back. At 1:21 p.m., Yoav Hattab, a 21-year-old Tunisian student, in France for a year, tries to oppose Coulibaly. He strikes up a conversation with him, then grabs his second machine gun. “Unfortunately, he experiences a shooting incident and is shot down”, indicates Christian Deau. Fifteen minutes, four dead.

This record, obviously, counts for Coulibaly. Also, when BFM TV, its cameras aimed at the front of the Hyper Cacher, indicates on its banners “5 hostages, no death”, the assailant is annoyed. Request that we call the chain. His conversation with the journalist was overheard on Monday in court. At ” Why “, he answers : “I’m here because the French state is attacking the Islamic state, the caliphate. ” “Are you in contact with the Kouachi?” »« Yes, we synchronized. They started Charlie , I started to make (sic) police officers. “. When he joined him later, at 3:40 p.m., the Raid negotiator noted: “He was calm, serene, without empathy. “ The end of the conversation with BFM will be a little more tense. “Are there other people involved in this action? “ asks the journalist. ” Do you think I will answer this question? “

Commissioner Deau hardly tastes the journalist’s exercise. “The Raid negotiator did the opposite of what happens during this interview. We feel that in the end, Coulibaly was annoyed. Now, someone annoyed, with 20 sticks of dynamite in their bag, that’s a problem. ” If these explosives had been set off,“They probably would have collapsed the building”, notes the commissioner. It will not be. Helped by the hostages from inside the grocery store, or by his young Malian employee, Lassana Bathily, outside, the intervention forces will glean information to prepare their assault. His assessment:“Three officials injured. Coulibaly neutralized. The hostages released without injuries. ” A miracle.