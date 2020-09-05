This 31-year-old woman, mother of three children, also accuses her former husband, met on Syrian soil, of being in connection with the abortive attack in Villejuif on April 19, 2015.

A French woman, who returned from Syria at the end of 2019, claims that her ex-husband ordered the Hyper Cacher attack on January 9, 2015, according to the minutes of her hearings, which franceinfo was able to consult. This woman also accuses her former husband of being linked to the abortive attack in Villejuif on April 19, 2015.

This 31-year-old woman, mother of three, is originally from Grenoble. She joined Syria in 2014 and it was there that she married Abdelnasser Benyoucef, fighter and executive of the Islamic State organization. A man who, she says, ordered the Hyper Cacher attack. The young woman remained on Syrian soil for several years before returning to France at the end of 2019. Incarcerated in the Fleury-Mérogis remand center, she was heard by the examining magistrate on July 3.

During her hearing, the thirty-something explains that it is her husband, Abdelnasser Benyoucef, who tells her about the Jewish store at Porte de Vincennes, in the 12th arrondissement of Paris. “He told me that he had found the person who had committed the Hyper Cacher bombing. And he was bragging about it by saying that he was sincere towards God”, tells the young woman to the investigators. Abdelnasser Benyoucef is also suspected of having a link with the abortive attack on Villejuif in 2015. In her testimony, she confirms this: “Yes that is more.”

The anti-terrorist prosecution announced that these documents will be added to the trial file for the January 2015 attacks. Reputed to be very violent, Abdelnasser Benyoucef had made a visit to Afghanistan before joining the Islamic State group in Syria. He will not answer for his actions. The authorities give him for dead in the area in March 2016.