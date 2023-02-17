The thyroid is a gland located at the base of the neck, is about 5 cm in diameter and weighs approximately 15 g. In general, it is represented as a butterfly because it has two halves (lobes) that are interconnected by a central part (isthmus). Despite this, the word thyroid derives from the Greek thyreos, which means shield.

Responsible for the normal functioning of vital functions, such as the frequency of heartbeats and breathing, among others, the gland is imperceptible and can only be palpated when its size increases.

In addition, it is responsible for the production of thyroid hormones, and any imbalance in this mechanism can lead to hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism. These diseases can affect men, women and children (1% of the general population), and are more frequent among females, especially during menopause and postpartum; the second disease is more prevalent among women: 10% of them may have the problem in adulthood, although this manifestation can occur at any stage of life.

Understand thyroid functions

The purpose of this gland is to produce thyroid hormones, which are responsible for controlling the normal functioning of the body, that is, metabolism. This production depends on the presence of a specific chemical element: iodine.

The thyroid secretes thyroxine (T4) in response to the Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, TSH — originating from the pituitary gland. Through certain enzymes, T4 is converted to triiodothyronine (T3), a more active hormonal form.

Together, these hormones influence vital functions such as heart rate, breathing, calorie consumption, growth, skin and hair maintenance and temperature, among others.

Understand the difference between hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism

Abnormal thyroid activity can lead to increased (hyperthyroidism) or decreased (hypothyroidism) hormone production. Check out:

Hyperthyroidism: Characterized by hyperactivity of the thyroid. This imbalance raises the concentration of hormones and increases the speed of organic metabolism;

hypothyroidism: the gland has its activity reduced, causing an insufficient hormonal production. The consequence is a reduction in the speed of metabolism.

Why does it happen?

In over 70% of cases of hyperthyroidism, the cause is Graves’ disease. It is an autoimmune disease (the body turns against itself) that promotes thyroid hyperactivity.

A particularity of Graves’ disease is that it is common to have other cases in the patient’s family. Therefore, it is important to know your family’s health history.

Know the other possible causes:

– Viral thyroiditis – inflammation of the thyroid caused by viruses

– Adenoma – nodules that produce hormones

– Use of supplements – such as Lugol’s Solution

The most frequent cause of hypothyroidism is another autoimmune disease, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, which leads to the natural destruction of the gland. In developing regions, the cause is iodine deficiency.

The condition can also appear as a result of the following situations:

– Total or partial removal of the thyroid

– Use of certain medications

– Post-treatment of hyperthyroidism

– Congenital hypothyroidism (the test is done while still in the maternity ward – it’s the foot test)

– Pituitary gland problem

– Puerperium (postpartum) and viral infection (temporarily)

Who needs to be more attentive

The two diseases can affect men, women and children at any age.

However, hyperthyroidism is more frequent among women during the menopausal period and in the puerperium. As for hypothyroidism, it mostly affects mature adults —especially women.

The explanation why females are more affected by these thyroid diseases is that this group is more susceptible to autoimmune diseases, precisely the most common causes of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism.

Learn to recognize the symptoms of hyperthyroidism

Many times this illness can manifest itself slowly, and the acceleration of metabolism can only be identified as a greater disposition that will lead to tiredness, given the high energy expenditure.

On the other hand, its symptoms can appear very quickly, manifesting itself as an acceleration of all the functions of the organism. In this context, unintentional weight loss stands out, mainly because the diet remains the same. In addition, it can also be noted:

– palpitation

– Irritability

– Anxiety

– Mood swings

– constant thirst

– tremor

– Tiredness

– Loss of hair

– Diarrhea

– Change in bowel movement

– Muscle weakness (upper arms and thighs)

– heat intolerance

– Shortness of breathe

– heavy perspiration

– Itch

– Lack of interest in sexual activities

Know the Symptoms of Hypothyroidism

The signs that the metabolism is slower vary from person to person, and are still confused

with those of other diseases.

Sometimes the manifestations are not intense, but swelling, cold intolerance, reduced sweat volume and changes in the skin may be present. See below for other possible symptoms:

– Dry skin

– Voice change

– Loss of hair

– Weak nail

– Tiredness

– Cold

– Cramp

– Sleep problems

– Changes in the menstrual cycle

– Weight gain

– Depression

– Anxiety

– memory decline

– joint pain