W.hen there is more talk about the referee than about the game itself after the final whistle, this is usually not a good sign. At least for the referee. In the case of Manuel Gräfe, it was completely different on Saturday. After the 1: 1 (0: 1) between SC Freiburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, the players and coaches of both teams didn’t say ranting, but rather remarkable hymns of praise for the 47-year-old. They have little understanding that he has to end his career in the Bundesliga in summer due to age. But they can probably not save him from the referee pension.

“Herr Gräfe is one of the best referees in Germany, if not the best,” said Freiburg’s captain Christian Günter on TV broadcaster Sky. “I would break a lance there and say: Please let him go on a little longer.” According to the SC captain, Gräfe, who led the duel in Baden, has “outstanding game management on the pitch”: “And he is fit. You should think about whether someone like that shouldn’t stick with it as long as he is so fit. ”Oliver Baumann agreed. “He mustn’t stop. He has to go on, ”said the goalkeeper. And that, mind you, after Graefe had made a not unjustified, but quite tricky penalty decision against Baumann’s Hoffenheimer nine minutes before the end of the game.

Gräfe has managed to bring the protagonists of the pulsating business of professional football not against them, but to get them behind them. Not just because of his performance on Saturday in Freiburg, but over many years. The Berliner has been whistling in the Bundesliga since 2004. Since then he has directed 287 games there. With his height of 1.97 meters, he is a real presence on the pitch. With his confident, communicative manner, he keeps players and heated situations under control. Freiburg coach Christian Streich praised him that he is doing the game well and has a feeling for when to interrupt. “He did a great job for German football,” emphasized record national player Lothar Matthäus as a TV expert in the Sky studio.

Now Gräfe has reached the controversial age limit for referees in the German House of Lords. He would like to continue. But Lutz Michael Fröhlich, sporting director of the elite referees of the German Football Association (DFB), recently waved it off. As a video assistant or in another area of ​​refereeing, Gräfe could possibly continue, but not on the pitch. “As long as he passes the performance tests, I wonder why you should stop the best,” said Freiburg defender Günter the ZDF. “If the regulations are the way they are, it won’t go any further in this case,” said Streich. “This is a pity. But I don’t want to build up any pressure. “

There are scenes like those on Saturday that show why Gräfe is so overwhelmed with praise: Even after the final whistle, he calmly explained to Hoffenheim’s Kevin Vogt on the pitch why he would not after his kick against Ermedin Demirovic, according to the pictures on Monitor then decided on a penalty for Freiburg. Vincenzo Grifo converted (81st) and thus equalized the guest leadership by Andrej Kramaric (40th). Man of the day wasn’t one of the two goalscorers, but the referee.