D.he abbreviation ML stands for Master Line at the motorhome manufacturer Hymer. It should indicate the highest quality and distinct comfort on board. Well, the B-Class ML T 780 is the largest mobile in the “partially integrated” design from Bad Waldsee, and yet the furniture is almost 7.90 meters long and consistently tailored for use by only two campers. The luxury liner based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter costs around 90,000 euros, but comfort can be further increased. A slim 35,000 euros for special equipment and technical refinements drive the price to almost 125,000 euros, but make the Hymermobil an almost self-sufficient and luxurious top-class holiday home.

The structure looks as if it were made of one piece, the paintwork and foiling in silver metallic gives it an elegant and striking appearance for an extra 2590 euros. The proportions are right, 2.35 meters wide and almost three meters high, so the mobile doesn’t seem bulky. This is also due to the slim power end of the Sprinter, the cab of which has been retained in its original form – hence the term partially integrated – and not only enhances the appearance, but also meets high safety standards. The living space is extremely generous, the passage to the bathroom and the bedroom in the rear, often a bottleneck even in this class, is so wide that two campers can pass without contact.

You can get inside the ML via two steps through the solid entrance door reinforced with a fly screen. Height has to be gained, because the mobile has an almost continuous double floor and offers plenty of storage space in the basement. Its middle area can also be loaded through storage flaps on the left and right. Boards embedded in the floor are used for loading, but they clatter noisily when stepping on.

The on-board technology can be controlled via an app – even on demand

The kitchen is now perfectly divided, with the right compartments for pots and pans, bottles and supplies. The hybrid stove, which combines two gas burners with an induction hob, is a real gem, and there is also a suitable size for serving. On the opposite side is the 153-liter refrigerator with an interchangeable door, above which an oven is waiting to be used. The bathroom separates the shower and the cassette toilet with washbasin. If you open the door to the locus fully, you can snap it into place on the wall next to the kitchen and then enjoy the comfort of a dressing room. A sturdy plexiglass door leads to the shower bath; in both areas of the wet room there are good ventilation options via large roof hoods.



Clever room layout in the kitchen and a hybrid stove as a central piece of jewelery.

:



Image: Michael Kirchberger





The two beds built in lengthways in the rear offer a high level of sleep quality; they have wardrobe dimensions, are over two meters long and 90 centimeters wide, and the comfortable mattresses are on disc springs. Under the foot ends there is a clothes cupboard and a linen cupboard, another one fills the space between the refrigerator and the laundry room and is therefore suitable for table linen or towels. The lighting concept in the large Hymer is well thought out. Ceiling spotlights, indirect light and precise reading lights allow the interior to be illuminated according to requirements or mood. If you want to set the right scenario with the numerous switches, you are well on your way.

And this is where the Hymer app comes into play. A wide variety of lighting scenes can be preset via the smartphone and thus accessed very easily. The on-board technology can also be controlled in this way. Not only the fill levels of the fresh and waste water tank (180/150 liter volume) can be queried, the fuel supply or the mileage are also reported. From a distance, the refrigerator and the Truma gas heater also obey the radio commands. Even the satellite dish and the awning (if electrically operated) can be retracted in the event of a storm warning. We were still on the road with a prototype, in the summer the app is to become standard equipment in the Master Line series, a function for parking space reservation is being planned.

The base vehicle, the Sprinter, is already showing its best and communicative side. His MBUX system reacts very intelligently to voice inputs, the crowd of helpers and guards in the driver assistance package plus, which costs € 6,890, couldn’t be more extensive.

The suspension is comfortable and the consumption is moderate

In return, the Sprinter moves superbly. Despite the lavish additional equipment, which heaves around 300 kilograms in addition on board, with a permissible total weight of almost 4.5 tons, around 600 kilograms remain for equipment and supplies as payload. The 177 hp diesel in connection with the nine-speed automatic does not have any problems with it, of course the speed limit of 100 km / h applies in this weight class. The suspension is comfortable and the consumption is moderate. Consumption values ​​between 9.8 and 12.5 liters per 100 kilometers resulted in an average of 10.8 liters of diesel. Some unlimited box vans need significantly more.

The large semi-integrated from Hymer is a stunner on wheels. Apart from squeaking locks, the workmanship is impeccable and the space is princely. Reversing cameras and parking sensors help when maneuvering, but due to its volume, it will be a rather seldom encountered species in picturesque villages in the holiday regions. You then have to explore them by bike. There is plenty of space for them in the rear garage of the ML.