Sword Art Online is a practically limitless source of inspiration for cosplayers, who can draw from a varied cast of characters, especially female ones. It must be said, however, that the most popular is Asuna Yuukithe protagonist of the cosplay by hylishia that we offer you today.

If you’ve seen the anime or read the paperback versions of Sword Art Online, then Asuna needs no introduction. She’s the female protagonist of Reki Kawahara’s work, and her role is consequently very important in almost all the story arcs, helping Kirito in all the virtual worlds he explores.