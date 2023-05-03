The Sars-CoV-2 pandemic “has accentuated the relevance of vaccination hesitancy for the health of the population. First of all, the interruption and reduction of vaccination activities during the early stages of the pandemic, accompanied by the fear of exposing oneself to the risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 infection, resulted in an overall decrease in routine vaccination coverage”. This is the alarm raised by the specialists of Siti, the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Healthon the occasion of the 56th National Congress.

“According to WHO and Unicef ​​data, this substantial reduction in the world lasted until 2021, the year in which vaccination coverage was 5% lower than in the pre-pandemic period: such a conspicuous setback – highlights the Sites – to be defined as the most impressive in the last 30 years. There were also declines in pediatric vaccinations. Vaccination coverage for polio and measles, at 24 months, remains below the 95% threshold recommended by WHO to limit the circulation of pathogens, but efforts to recover lost vaccinations have borne fruit as evidenced by the increase in coverage for polio at 36 months (+0.93%) and 48 months (+0.19%) which indicate the effectiveness of recovery activities”.

“The successful and extensive vaccination campaign against Covid – he observes Roberta Siliquini, president of Siti – however, a problem has emerged, namely the lack of sensitivity on the part of a small part of the population regarding vaccines. This can be linked to many factors, but above all to a loss of trust in institutions and in their methods of communication. It is therefore important for the future to address this problem through correct information campaigns, with analyzes of who are those who have little faith in science, in order to be ready for any new pandemics, above all caused by what are called zoonoses . It is therefore a problem of ‘One Health’ that will have to be tackled in the near future – he specifies – not only through well-conducted scientific studies, but also through the identification of those more fragile or less inclined subjects to vaccinations who could be more at risk. risk. This in order to be able to guarantee an equitable distribution of vaccination, i.e. of an extremely safe and effective health technology to the entire population”.

According to Siti, “it is necessary to monitor coverage by optimizing vaccination registers and promote the use of shared tools to examine the determinants of vaccination hesitancy. In fact, it is essential to be based on data and evidence to understand the reasons for a adherence and guide strategies to improve coverage and reduce inequalities.Exploring the determinants can help identify groups at risk, understood not only as at risk of developing complications following vaccine-preventable diseases, but also – and above all – at risk of presenting higher levels of hesitation, in order to design targeted interventions and initiatives”.

In addition, “it is essential to take into consideration the infodemic that has accompanied the pandemic and the vaccination campaign and has contributed to the dissemination of an excessive amount of information, frequently inaccurate and often intentionally altered – the hygienist doctors remark – making clear the relevance of new media and underlining the urgent need to develop clear and transparent responses in the field of communication in order to counter misinformation and distrust in vaccinations and in the authorities who promote them”.

“The use of new means of communication certainly represents a challenge, but also a resource and an opportunity for the study and monitoring of ‘gaps’ in the levels of knowledge of the population regarding vaccinations and for correct and widespread information, which must take into account the potential of a multidisciplinary collaboration between health professionals and communication professionals.In this context – conclude the Siti experts – the adoption of the National Vaccine Prevention Plan 2023-2025 will be a step of fundamental importance to guarantee a uniform provision of the vaccination offer throughout Italy and to provide shared objectives and strategies regarding key issues, such as, for example, computerization and the strengthening of communication and training”.