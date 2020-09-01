Now that we are all concerned about something about 0.1 microns in diameter that is not even considered to be alive, we want to talk about the need to take extreme hygiene measures, because staying at a distance is always going to be difficult, it goes against our nature, and We do not speak on a social level but on a planetary and scientific level.

One of the most important and ambitious scientific challenges that humanity has faced, which is accessible right now, is the search for living beings beyond our planet, which is also related to the question about the origin and essence of life. This is the main objective of an increasingly interesting and resourceful branch of science, astrobiology. In Spain we have a research institute dedicated to it, the Astrobiology Center, CAB / CSIC-INTA (If we don’t say this, one of the authors can be pulled by the ears). We are currently trying to search for life on extrasolar planets through observable biomarkers and in the Solar System through interplanetary travel. The subject can give a lot of itself, so we will start by telling you how scrupulous scientists must be when exploring the Solar System, in case there is or was life or molecular precursors of life, something that we cannot close ourselves to. despite not having found it and all the cosmic coincidences that have existed.

Believe it or not, NASA has Planetary Protection Officers, positions within the Office of security and guarantee in missions, whose objective is twofold: to protect the life that may possibly exist in other bodies of the Solar System (the rest of the universe is unprotected right now!) and also to protect life on Earth from extraterrestrial threats brought in on interplanetary exploration missions. It’s a mix between Agent J in Men in Black and Ripley in Alien, the eighth passenger. ESA also has a planetary protection office and its own guidelines on the matter, although in Europe we have not made as many films about it. But both NASA and ESA take treaties proposed by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and the recommendations of the Planetary Protection Panel of the Committee for Space Exploration (COSPAR).

The first objective of planetary protection: to safeguard what we do not know if it exists, extraterrestrial life

Leaving the second task for another day, we concentrate on the first objective of planetary protection: safeguarding what we do not know if it exists; extraterrestrial life. We have been traveling to other worlds for 58 years. In 1962 the Mariner 2 The US mission was the first to put a probe into orbit around another planet. This contraption approached only 35,000 kilometers from Venus, when normally everything we humans build is, on average, 40 million kilometers from the hottest planet in the Solar System. A problem for planetary protection begins here: what happens to planetary satellites and probes when their useful life ends?

Planning for space missions includes what to do with the device when it is no longer giving more of itself and its useful life ends. For example, ESA devised a Grand Final for the probe Cassini after spending seven years studying Saturn. In September 2017, the commands that sent to Cassini in orbit of direct collision with Saturn, in which dense atmosphere crept in and burned like a meteor. Why end the mission this way? Apart from that on her last trip Cassini was sending data from the outermost layers of the planet Saturn, very interesting for planetologistsThe reason must be found in planetary protection. If it had been left Cassini At its free will, without control from Earth, there is a non-zero probability that at some point, perhaps due to interactions with nearby objects that may be attracted to Saturn, it could fall on Saturn’s satellites such as Enceladus or Titan, which have something that We believe essential for life: a solvent such as water or methane (we will talk about them), which exist in these worlds in a liquid state even on the surface, so they could host life. If at some point we are able to send a mission there to look for it, it would not be very good that what we find was a contamination carried by us, or that we lead life that ends with what may be in other worlds, something similar to what happened in War of the WorldsExcept that the invaders would be us and those who do not resist terrestrial microbes would continue to be the alien species.

Life and its organic molecules fill the Earth, it can always surprise you and appear or be preserved in unlikely corners. “Cleaning” what we send into space is extremely complicated

Protecting outer space is not easy: life and its organic molecules fill the Earth, they can always surprise you and appear or be preserved in unlikely corners, and “cleaning” what we send into space is extremely complicated. We imagine that large animals have never been found on space missions, as happened with the boaters ships of the Modern Age (or in the Nostromo), but the big problem is eliminating viruses of a size of a billionth of a meter, or bacteria of a micron, or even cells of tenths of a millimeter or organic molecules that all living beings use. In the air of a 15 square meter room there are tens of thousands of these microbes, in 1 gram of earth the thing already rises to billions, and on the skin of an astronaut there can be a trillion microbes. Missions such as those that go to Mars and put rovers in motion on its surface take maximum care of the contamination of the red planet, assembling all the components that are sent there in clean rooms with a filter system and negative pressure (higher inside the room than outside, so there is no air intake). In addition, chemical products are used, heat treatments analogous to the uperisation of milk in which the material is kept for days at temperatures of more than 100ºC, and radiation baths to sterilize the space probes and eliminate the spores of organisms that could survive latent. thousands of years. After the anti-life treatments, the results are tested with cultures of samples taken with swabs like the ones we see every day in the news today. Each procedure has its complications and limitations, for example, crops they actually only get results for 1% of all possible microbes that may be present, and we extrapolate results to the remaining 99%. But there is a whole standard of procedures and minimum requirements to kill cleanrooms of more than 99.9% of microbes (better than an FFP3 mask does, now that everyone knows what it is). For example, in the case of the Martian rover Perseverance, than begins its journey this week on the Mars 2020 mission (Along with a helicopter, getting closer to Amee in Red planet!!), it was established that it should not bring to the surface of Mars more than 41,000 spores of bacteria. The cleanliness is not perfect, we do not have the technology to build and ship completely sterile contraptions, but the matter is taken very seriously by all space agencies. And it is very important that it remains a priority, at least while we want to ask the question of whether we have been the only inhabitants of the Solar System, especially when there are people who want to put one million people on Mars by 2050! For now, this vacation we will not go that far. Until September!

Pablo G. Pérez González is a researcher at the Center for Astrobiology, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (CAB / CSIC-INTA)

Patricia Sánchez Blázquez She is a tenured professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM)

Cosmic Void is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view, but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than 1 atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillion atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe.

