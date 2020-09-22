For months The use of masks is mandatory on public roads and in outdoor and closed spaces where the recommended safety distance of two meters cannot be kept. The measure implemented by the Government, which was added to the obligation to wear a mask on public transport, seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, once the de-escalation plan began months ago. Progress in the different phases lifted many of the restrictions imposed during the state of alarm. At first, the use of a mask was only recommended, but the situation changed weeks after seeing how the virus progressed.

Therefore, it is important to remember what are the different types of masks, what changes from one to another and which ones are more advisable depending on the situation in which we are going to use them. We will explain it below.

Surgical masks

They are the most suitable for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people who have had the disease. Those that used to use toilets in hospitals before the coronavirus forced the use of other types with greater protection capacity. These filter the air and retain the droplets that we expel when coughing or sneezing, so they can prevent us from infecting those around us.

They do not have a specific duration, but you have to change it for a new one when you notice that the one we have been using is wet or dirty. What is really recommended is that it is not used for more than four hours. There are types I and II depending on the level of filtration. Type II are safer. Before acquiring them, it must be verified that the labeling carries the CE conformity seal of the European Union and the UNE EN 14683 reference, which ensures that it complies with the established quality standards. They are sold (in pharmacies, The English Court or online, in Amazon, Mifarma or Promofarma among others) both in single units as in packs, but keep in mind that the more units you buy, the cheaper it will be.

Hygienic masks

They are used for healthy people. There are reusable and single use. In the case of the former, the labeling must specify how many washes can be applied before the product loses its effectiveness. Single-use ones must be eliminated once we remove them. With these, it is not recommended that the time exceed four hours or that it continue to be used once wet or dirty. They are sold in pharmacies, department stores and online platforms such as Mifarma or Amazon

Like surgical, they are divided by type, but in this case based on compliance with quality standards. Those bearing the references UNE 0064 and 0065 meet these requirements to the maximum. In others, the labeling can show the tests that have been carried out with them beyond the UNE criteria and the results they have produced. Those that do not include any specification are discouraged, as they may not have been subjected to any type of quality test.