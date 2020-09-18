A hygiene professor mixes up the group at Maybrit Illner on ZDF with his tips. He also talks about a corona myth.

Under the title “ Risk patient economy “it went with Maybrit Illner in the ZDF to take measures to contain the Coronavirus *

“it went with in the to take measures to contain the * Little discussion: also Olaf Scholz (SPD * ) and Markus Söder (CSU *) agreed

* and agreed Surprised in between Hygiene professor Klaus-Dieter Zastrow With one simple tip

Berlin – like a cozy one regular table feels the round of ZDF talk show “maybrit illner” this week. Would be the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) not connected via video, he and Olaf Scholz (SPD) would probably pat each other on the back. The debate stay tame. But what should the two candidates for Chancellor say when it comes to whether their measures against the spread of the Coronavirus * were and are justified?

Sandra Beckmann, was Exhibition and event planner and has been receiving since Coronavirus-Crisis now Hartz IV. She receives from the ZDF round compassion and understanding. Karl Haeusgen is Vice President of VDMA (Verband Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau) and emphasizes how low the restrictions in Germany were in an international comparison. Also economic mode Prof. Monika Schnitzer from the Expert advice soothes Maybrit Illner’s * question about a budget gap for the future Chancellor: “It won’t look quite that bleak”. Not how much money it matters, but for what. What the broadcaster doesn’t have ready is one critical dissenting voice, a real discussion.

“Maybrit illner” on ZDF: Hygiene professor Klaus-Dieter Zastrow advises using a mask and mouthwash

So that’s a peaceful “everyone can say something” in the ZDF this week. Maybrit Illner’s attempts to put pointed remarks in the mouth of the guests also fail. However, there is always a new mix Expert face the round on: Honorary Professor for Hygiene Klaus-Dieter Zastrow. To the questions of Illner he doesn’t have much to say, he mainly wants to repeat an appeal: Mouthwash and mask“Then nothing can happen anymore!”

Gargling against the virus:: Hygiene professor Klaus-Dieter Zastrow at Maybrit Illner on ZDF

Hand over to him Maybrit Illner the word, stresses Zastrow Again and again a method against the coronavirus that has been used in his hospitals since April: disinfecting mouth– respectively Mucous membrane rinses: “People disinfect your mouths. In this way we lower the viral load in the population, and then put on the mask and nothing can happen anymore. ”He doesn’t understand the“ colleague virologists ”, because they always talk about the viral load and what it is Minimization. Regular Mouthwashes be the best way, gargling is the solution. Classified or critical inquiries are made here in ZDF though not. He leaves his tips Sender uncommented.

“Maybrit illner” on ZDF: Hygiene professor clears up the coronavirus myth

Even with a classic Corona myth the expert clears up: “We disinfect Tables and chairs in restaurants. On a chair surface ?! There will never be a Coronavirus get lost. ”The Disinfect hands is also important but that Viruses would come from the Oropharynx. Again, a longer explanation of his tip follows: Gargle and stay healthy!