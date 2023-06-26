Hygiene | A spot test in a public toilet revealed the disgusting truth: “I only deal with myself”

Helsingin Sanomat’s spot test revealed that not everyone considers it necessary to wash their hands after using the toilet. The infectious disease doctor reminds that by washing your hands you not only protect yourself but also others.

Did you wash? hands, when was the last time you went to the bathroom?

If you answered yes, you might be lying.

According to the researchers, many do not just leave without washing his handsbut also embellishes the matter when asked about it. HS organized a spot test for the toilets connected to the E-level restaurants of the Kamppi shopping center and asked people why they didn’t wash their hands after going to the toilet.

No time at all, when a 70-year-old, neatly dressed man surfaces from washing.

Reporter Milka Rissanen from Helsingin Sanomat, hello! We’re talking about hand washing. Sometimes, for one reason or another, people don’t wash their hands after going to the toilet. I noticed that this happened to you. May I ask why?

“I don’t know what you mean when I’ve washed my hands all my life and I’m a very clean person. I’ve just put on the hand sanitizer and I don’t touch any faucets here and I don’t hold anything with my hands.”

So do you feel that it was not necessary to wash your hands in that situation?

“It wasn’t necessary. When I don’t touch anything, there is no mind.”

The man removes his hand from the post he is leaning on. The cameraman asks if the man could put his hand back so he could take a picture of it.

“Now I have the journey to continue,” the man says and pushes away.

A retired man put his hands in his pockets when asked about washing them.

Similar the view is represented by another man of the same age who passes the sinks in a hurry. The man of few words has a clear position on the why question.

“Because I only deal with myself.”

The man waves his hand to signal the end of the conversation.

in Finland Washing hands of citizens after using the toilet has hardly been studied, but a few surveys and international studies illuminate the subject in an indicative way.

Me Naiset magazine implemented in 2021 hygiene survey, which was answered by more than 150,000 Finns. Most of the respondents, 77 percent, stated that they always wash their hands after going to the bathroom.

About 17 percent said that they usually wash their hands, but sometimes miss it. For five percent of the respondents, washing their hands depends on what they do in the toilet. About one percent, on the other hand, only wash their hands every other time they go to the bathroom or less often.

The international hygiene and health company Essity also did in 2018 internet panel survey, according to which more than one in ten do not wash their hands after using the toilet. However, the company also sells various hygiene products, so the research should be viewed with some caution.

There are no sinks in the E-level restaurants in the Kamppi shopping center, so you have to wash your hands in front of others. An interesting question is to what extent group pressure affects hand washing. Do people wash their hands at home even less often?

However, it should be noted that the surveys probably give an overly bright picture of the subject: the researchers are from the news agency CNN of the article have noticed that people have a tendency to lie about washing their hands.

An American research only five percent of people wash their hands correctly.

Let’s think that no one would wash their hands anymore. What would happen?

“Stomach diseases and respiratory infections would spread even more rapidly than at present,” says an infectious disease doctor at the Institute of Health and Welfare Anna-Liisa Punto-Luoma.

When people diligently washed their hands when the corona virus was at its worst, many other diseases temporarily decreased, Punto-Luoma points out. Washing your hands is an effective way to cut off the transmission routes.

There are certainly a number of different reasons behind neglecting to wash. Punto-Luoma considers one possible explanation to be that some people have tournament fatigue after the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the pandemic, people complained that their hands get dry and break from constant washing.”

On the other hand, handwashing can seem laborious and time-consuming if you don’t think it’s important. Reasons can also be found in psychology: people tend to believe that unpleasant things are less likely to happen to themselves than to others. So the skipper of the hand wash might think that stomach disease can’t strike me and from here.

I’m fighting in the bathroom, a middle-aged man dunks his other hand underwater for a few seconds. That is, as if only for the sake of form, because it cannot be said to be of any real use.

Based on HS’s behavior, washing hands is forgotten especially by older men. Men also used less time and soap to wash their hands than women.

The studies give similar indications on the matter: except that women are more conscientious than men soap operasthey also wash their hands more often. According to Punto-Luoma, various hand washes and hand sanitizers are a good addition to taking care of hygiene, but they do not work as well against all pathogens as careful washing with soap and water.

Most of the people who visited Kamppi’s toilets washed their hands during the HS inspection, although many without soap or very quickly.

The men interviewed in Kamppi justified ignoring handwashing by saying that they did not touch anything or, if they did, only themselves.

“Men don’t always have to wipe in the toilet, but that’s not the only thing where hands get dirty. In the toilet, you usually have to touch different handles and knobs. Men would do well to take this into account,” says Punto-Luoma.

In addition, even if you don’t really touch anything in the toilet, A microbial fog rushes into the air from flushing the toiletswhich contains faecal and urine particles and thus potential pathogens.

My hands washing is generally thought of as part of an individual’s personal hygiene, and therefore questions about it can seem intrusive. The people who were asked an unexpected question in Kamppi shopping center were not only in a hurry to get past the sinks, but also to get away from the supplier.

Hanat is again passed by a 70-year-old man with his suitcases. He smiles awkwardly when asked about skipping hand washing.

“It’s a bit of a hurry to get to that bus.”

Whether it’s the rush or something, some men also take off their pants already on the restaurant side on their way to the bathroom, and also leave the bathroom with their pants still half-rolled.

Some experts recommend washing your hands for up to a minute.

My hands washing is not only a personal health act, but according to Anna-Liisa Punto-Luoma, an individual’s handwashing habits can be said to affect the entire community. In other words, by washing your hands, you protect not only yourself but also others from nasty diseases.

The matter could perhaps also be formulated this way: if there is no time to wash your hands after going to the toilet, how do you have time to get sick?

Punto-Luoma reminds us that in addition to going to the toilet, you should wash your hands every time you go outside, eat or cook.

“Many may not even want to know what others have done with their hands that have touched, for example, the same handles.”

The gray ones a young woman unexpectedly joins the group of gentlemen, the skippers of the hand wash. He cools off in the mall’s bathroom and out at the same speed.

A woman in her twenties says she works in a restaurant next door, where she says there is a place for washing hands. Therefore, he sees no reason to do it in a public toilet.

“It’s not a problem”, he says and hurries back to the restaurant.