Hygiene | A Finnish company releases a tampon aimed at men

Finn The Vuokkoset brand releases a tampon aimed at men in honor of the international trans awareness week.

According to Delipap, who is responsible for the brand, the purpose of the publication is to “raise the gender identity of hygiene products and anxiety related to menstruation in trans men”.

According to the company, the basic function of the tampon remains the same as in women’s tampons.

The product will initially be sold in selected K-markets in the capital region. According to the company, a larger batch is coming on sale at the end of the year.

Delipap is a Finnish family business that manufactures and sells hygiene products. According to the company, it is the only manufacturer of disposable feminine hygiene products and children’s diapers in Finland.

According to Asiakastieto, the company’s business has grown steadily in recent years. Last year, the company had a turnover of approximately 18.2 million euros. It made an operating profit of around 437,000 euros.

Delipap reminds in its announcement that transmen undergoing hormone replacement therapy may still have periods.

“Some men do not want hormone replacement therapy, so menstruation can continue as before. Asexuals and transgender people can also have periods,” the company writes in its announcement.

In its press release, the company also refers to studies that show that menstrual pain in trans men is not just physical pain. Studies have found that the vast majority of trans men have experienced anxiety related to menstruation.

CEO of Delipap Sanna Karhu says in the release that he hopes that the company’s initiative will spark a wider discussion about how inclusiveness can be increased in different areas of society.

“We want menstruating men to be seen when they buy menstrual products, and for this we have to let go of established views,” says Karhu in the announcement.

DEI consultant, speaker and LGBTQ+ specialist appear in Delipap’s tampon ads for men Dakota Robin. With its color tones, the advertising image is largely reminiscent of hygiene products aimed at men in the past.

According to the company, this is the aim.

“The branding has been developed to avoid traditional feminine imagery, which makes it more inclusive and reflects a more diverse population experiencing periods,” the company writes in the questions and answers material about the product.