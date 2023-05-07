Hyenas present – ​​Inside: previews and guests of the Italia 1 program, 7 May 2023

Le Iene present: Inside is the new Sunday evening program of Italia 1 by the editorial staff of Le Iene. In each episode, a topic previously covered by the broadcast is explored with further details and unpublished elements. “Inside means inside, and inside the theme of the evening is exactly where we want to bring the people who will follow us – explains Davide Parenti, creator of the program -. At Le Iene we have dealt with practically everything that has happened in Italy in the last 25 years, and with this background we can line up the many stories that we have studied in depth and, often, brought back to the attention they deserved.” Below are the previews of tonight’s episode, May 7, 2023.

Advances

Massimo Bossetti, David Rossi, Alberto Stasi: in recent years Le Iene have dealt with many judicial cases that seemed unclear. With Antonino Monteleone and Riccardo Festinese, we will talk about a sometimes problematic justice…

Streaming and live TV

Where to watch live TV and streaming Reservoir Dogs: Inside? Very simple: as already anticipated, the program is broadcast tonight – Sunday 7 May 2023 – starting at 20.30 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge on button 6 of the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder. If you are not at home, you can watch Hyenas for free on the platform Mediaset Play, which allows you to follow programs in streaming on a PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.