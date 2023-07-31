Hyenas present – ​​Inside: previews and guests of the Italia 1 program, 31 July 2023

Le Iene present: Inside is the new Sunday evening program of Italia 1 by the editorial staff of Le Iene. In each episode, a topic previously covered by the broadcast is explored with further details and unpublished elements. “Inside means inside, and inside the theme of the evening is exactly where we want to bring the people who will follow us – explains Davide Parenti, creator of the program -. At Le Iene we have dealt with practically everything that has happened in Italy in the last 25 years, and with this background we can line up the many stories that we have studied in depth and, often, brought back to the attention they deserved.” Below are the previews of tonight’s episode, July 31, 2023.

This evening it airs there “Who is behind the crime news ‘scoops’ on TV?”episode of “Reservoir Dogs present Inside” entirely dedicated to major cases of crime covered by Le Iene (from the Vannini case to David Rossi, passing through the case of Mario Biondo, that of Tiziana Cantone and that of Gianmarco Pozzi) in the light of the alleged discoveries that he claims to have made on these cases Done the Emme Team group led by the phantom leader John Peschiera. The investigation of Roberta Rei and Francesco Prianoin prime time on Italia1, deals with this company which, in recent years, has enjoyed great notoriety on all the main Italian media thanks to the truths it claims to have discovered about apparently unsolvable and much discussed events.

We began to deal with Emme Team by looking closely at their miraculous method, collecting evidence and testimonials which, however, gradually seemed to tell a completely different truth, that is, that behind the group they would hide far greater mysteries than the company promised to solve. First of all, the true identity of its founder, known as John Peschierawho claims to be of American origin (in reality, it will be discovered during the investigation, it doesn’t seem like that at all).

But who really is this man and why does he use pseudonyms instead of his real name? In the life of him would changed identities several times: he presented himself as a concert organizer, as a blockbuster director, as a Hollywood screenwriter, but also as an FBI confidant, a secret agent or as one of the largest wine merchants in Las Vegas. A man who also ended up in prison in America, arrested with the accusation of having illegally stolen more than one million euros from his partners. Also in the US, he was diagnosed a delusional disorder with delusions of persecution and megalomania. More recently he has taken on yet another new identity: Detective John Peschiera. With this name he founded the Emme Team based in the United States in Chicago, Los Angeles and Michigan, and which would include 13 prestigious law firms in Italy.

With his company, also made up of a pool of lawyers, investigators and IT experts, he has always claimed to use a method (initially Emme Method, later renamed the Cantone Method in honor of Tiziana, the girl from Campania who took her own life in September 2016 following the online diffusion of some of her private videos) valid against revenge porn, against piracy, to block the illicit distribution of online material and in able to solve complicated crime cases.

In the investigation, the images of the many testimonies of people who had dealings with him: the family of Marco Vannini, Antonella Tognazzi and Carolina Orlandi (family members of David Rossi) and Martina Pozzi, sister of Gianmarco, families still looking for a plausible truth who, once contacted by the team, would actually have been duped.

