Hyenas present – ​​Inside: previews and guests of the Italia 1 program, 28 August 2023

Le Iene present: Inside is the Italia 1 program by the editorial staff of Le Iene. In each episode, a topic previously covered by the broadcast is explored with further details and unpublished elements. “Inside means inside, and inside the theme of the evening is exactly where we want to bring the people who will follow us – explains Davide Parenti, creator of the program -. At Le Iene we have dealt with practically everything that has happened in Italy in the last 25 years, and with this background we can line up the many stories that we have studied in depth and, often, brought back to the attention they deserved”. Below are the previews of tonight’s episode, 28 August 2023.

Advances

New appointment with “Le Iene present: Inside”. The episode entitled “Let’s bet that Rosa and Olindo are innocent?” recounts the investigation by Antonino Monteleone and Francesco Priano entirely dedicated to the Massacre of Erba, the multiple homicide committed in the town in the province of Como on 11 December 2006.

Monteleone returns to talk about a case that has left an indelible mark on the image of Italians, defined as the most atrocious criminal enterprise in the history of the Republic, a complex case that took place in just over fifteen minutes but lasted no less than seventeen years. inside and outside the courtrooms. A story made up of details which, if viewed from a different angle, seem to change its meaning and truth. The Hyenas will retrace the story through the interviews with Rosa and Olindo made, exclusively, inside the prisons of Bollate and Opera.

Streaming and live TV

Where to watch live TV and streaming Reservoir Dogs: Inside? Very simple: as already anticipated, the program will be broadcast tonight – Monday 28 August 2023 – starting at 20.30 on Italia 1.