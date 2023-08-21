Hyenas present – ​​Inside: previews and guests of the Italia 1 program, 21 August 2023

Le Iene present: Inside is the new Sunday evening program of Italia 1 by the editorial staff of Le Iene. In each episode, a topic previously covered by the broadcast is explored with further details and unpublished elements. “Inside means inside, and inside the theme of the evening is exactly where we want to bring the people who will follow us – explains Davide Parenti, creator of the program -. At Le Iene we have dealt with practically everything that has happened in Italy in the last 25 years, and with this background we can line up the many stories that we have studied in depth and, often, brought back to the attention they deserved.” Below are the previews of tonight’s episode, 21 August 2023.

Tonight at “Le Iene they present: Inside” the investigation by Giulio Golia and Francesca Di Stefano entitled “Monsters or Innocents?”, Entirely dedicated to the news story that took place on July 2, 1983, known as the “Ponticelli massacre”. Forty years ago Barbara Sellini and Nunzia Munizzi, two girls aged 7 and 10, were raped, tortured, killed, and finally set on fire. A heinous and brutal crime, which shocked not only Naples but the whole of Italy, and which, after two months of investigations and three years of trials, sentenced Ciro Imperante, Giuseppe La Rocca and Luigi Schiavo to life imprisonment. The three, barely of age at the time of the events, claimed from the outset that they were innocent. Today, after having served their sentence, they continue to declare themselves victims of what could be one of the most blatant judicial errors in our country.

