Hyenas present – ​​Inside: previews and guests of the Italia 1 program, 16 April 2023

Le Iene present: Inside is the new Sunday evening program of Italia 1 by the editorial staff of Le Iene. In each episode, a topic previously covered by the broadcast is explored with further details and unpublished elements. “Inside means inside, and inside the theme of the evening is exactly where we want to bring the people who will follow us – explains Davide Parenti, creator of the program -. At Le Iene we have dealt with practically everything that has happened in the last 25 years in Italy, and with this background we can line up the many stories that we have studied in depth and, often, brought back to the attention they deserved.” Below are the previews of tonight’s episode, April 16, 2023.

The black soul of the Church. This will be the theme of the new episode of “Reservoir Dogs present Inside” with Gaetano Pecoraro and Riccardo Festinese. Starting from the news of the case of the alleged sexual abuse of the Pope’s altar boys inside the Vatican which the program has already talked about and which has occupied the front pages of the whole world, the program will make a journey into the dark side of the Church which well little is reconciled with the doctrine of Pope Francis.

Where to watch live TV and streaming Reservoir Dogs: Inside? Very simple: as already anticipated, the program will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 16 April 2023 – starting at 20.30 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge on button 6 of the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder. If you are not at home, you can watch Hyenas for free on the platform Mediaset Play, which allows you to follow programs in streaming on a PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.